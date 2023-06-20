Home

One Base Layer, 4 Outfits – What To Wear When You Are in Doubt

Are you running out of outfit options? Worry not, here are four outfit options that you can create with one base layer.

Are you always complaining that you have nothing to wear even when your wardrobe is overflowing with outfits? Trust me, we all have been there. Fortunately, there are some styling techniques that can not only save you some serious money but also make your daily styling game easy by multi-folds.

Thanks to the invention of a capsule wardrobe, you can create multiple outfit options by repeating the same base layer with a simple switch of accessories and luckily, you would look different each time.

Here are some outfit options that you can create by taking one base layer that can you easily find in your wardrobe – A white top and blue jeans

Formal Look: For the first look, simply take your white top and blue jeans and layer them with a formal blazer. For this look, I am taking a black blazer as it can be easily available in the wardrobe. For a pop of colour, you can also take any other shade. For accessories, pair it with small block heels, hoops, tote bag and you are good to go. Airport Look: For a casual or travel-friendly look, simply trade your black blazer with a denim jacket. The denim-on-denim look can make you feel ultra-chic, stylish, and effortless. For footwear, one can pick white sneakers that can match the top. The sneakers would not only be in sync with your casual attire but also ensure to give your legs the utmost comfort while you are traveling. Running Errands: Nothing speaks casually than a white open shirt! This look is straight out of Pinterest and is an ideal choice of clothing while you are running errands or going for groceries. Simply take your white shirt and wear it over your white T-shirt and jeans. For footwear, you can go with white black shoes or white sneakers and a casual sling bag to carry your essentials in style. High Tea Look: Planning to go to an event or a high tea party? Team up the base layer with a knee-length sleeveless shrug. This look is equal parts classy and effortless. For footwear, pair black heels or nude heels, and to accentuate the look, add gold detailing with a dainty necklace or statement earrings. To complete the look, add a shoulder bag with a gold chain that matches the gold tones of your accessories.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related videos.
















