Thursday, November 10, 2022
Orchids The International School to organize Fun Fair – Relive your childhood

Orchids The International School (OIS), the leading K12 school chain in India, invites all parents and children across Gurgaon, Jaipur and Indore to celebrate this Children’s Day in a unique way. A fun-filled carnival is organized at selected OIS school campuses across cities, and entry is free for all.

The Fun Fair will be held at OIS Golf Course Road and South City campuses in Gurgaon, OIS Nevta campus in Jaipur, and OIS Aurobindo Square campus in Indore, on 13th November, 2022 (Sunday) from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM.

The fair intends to take parents back to their beautiful childhood days, provide a platform for them and their children to bond, and create some good memories together. The carnival will have an exciting array of games and fun activities for both parents and children. The games such as balloon darts, ring toss, balloon sculpture, musical chair, lemon spoon, magic show, and many more will add to the excitement, ensuring the visitors have a fun-filled memorable Children’s Day this year.

For any query on the Fun Fair, please contact: 8-888-888-999

Parents can also register at https://www.orchidsinternationalschool.com/fun-fair

