Over 530 civil servants trained as an outcome of the MoU between NCGG India and CSC Maldives despite the pandemic

The Indian delegation led by the Director General of NCGG, Shri Bharat Lal, accompanied by

senior officials of the Govt of India, visited the Republic of Maldives from the 19th to 21st of

November 2022. They reviewed the ongoing cooperation with the Civil Service Commission

of Maldives based on the MoU signed during the State visit of Prime Minister Shri Narendra

Modi in 2019. As per MoU, in 2019-2024, 1,000 civil servants of Maldives were to be

trained. Despite the Covid-19 pandemic, a total of 534 civil servants of Maldives were

trained in India.

The National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG) was set up in 2014 by the Government of

India as an apex–level autonomous institution under the auspices of the Ministry of

Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions. The centre is mandated to enhance capacity

building and train civil servants and technocrats of India and other developing countries.

During the visit to Maldives, the delegation led by the Director General, NCGG, and the High

Commissioner of India to Maldives and other senior officials visited the Ukulhas islands. The

delegation interacted with the Ukulhas Council President, members, and Council officials to

see the work undertaken with the assistance of the Indian Government. Ukulhas island is

one of the inhabited islands of Alif Alif Atoll, a uniquely featured, environment-friendly

island in the northern Maldives. The Director General also interacted with the Indian

community working in sectors such as health, education, tourism, and hospitality at the

Convention Centre, built with assistance from the Indian Government. The delegation

learned that this convention centre, which hosts multiple facilities, has benefitted

thousands of residents on the Island. Apart from working as a convention centre, it is also a

tourist attraction and has boosted the tourism and income of inhabitants.

The delegation had a detailed meeting with the President and members of the Civil Service

Commission of Maldives in Malé. The Director General, NCGG, was happy to note that as of

now, 534 Maldivian civil servants were trained to enhance their capacity to promote good

governance, transparency, and assured public service delivery, thus easing the lives of

residents.

While interacting with the already trained civil servants of Maldives, DG stressed the role of

civil servants in ensuring efficient, effective, and tech-driven service delivery.

In pursuance of the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Modi,

the delegation called the Foreign Minister of Maldives, Mr. Abdulla Shahid. In the meeting,

they held detailed discussions to further expand capacity-building cooperation in emerging

areas to promote democracy and good governance. The Foreign Minister praised the Indian

Government for enhancing the capacity, knowledge, and skills of the Maldivian civil

servants.

Subsequently, the Director General also called on the Maldives Minister for Economic

Development, Mr. Fayyaz Ismail, and the Minister of Higher Education, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan

to discuss various aspects of good governance, transparency, and efficient public service

delivery in Maldives. They praised the consistent efforts of NCGG and shared that this

programme is very popular among officials and helps the government in improving

democratic governance and the quality of life of the Maldivian people.

The DG also met the Health Minister and Foreign Secretary of Maldives. They expressed

their appreciation and satisfaction with the progress made in India- the Maldives

relationship and praised NCGG for playing a pivotal role.

The delegation also met the chairman of the Information Commission, where they attended

a delegation-level meeting as Maldives is very keen to get their officials trained by NCGG.

The delegation was also hosted by the Anti-Corruption Commission of the Maldives and a

detailed discussion took place on capacity building, ensuring transparency, and preventing

any corruption by use of digital governance.

In various discussions, the Maldives government requested the NCGG to depute experts for

a few months in different fields to handhold various department officials. They also

proposed to hold conferences for 2 – 3 days in the Maldives on several subjects with the

help of Indian subject matter experts.

The delegation also visited several ongoing infrastructure projects viz. housing, roads and

bridges, new seafront development, etc. being carried out with assistance from the Indian

government. These projects have a transformative impact on the lives and livelihood of

Maldivian people.

As an overall outcome, both the nations of the Indian Ocean are determined to work

together to improve the lives of people. They promised to strengthen the ongoing

cooperation and intensify efforts in ensuring transparency, capacity building of civil

servants, and re-orientation of officials to further enhance governance, transparency, and

ease of living in the island nation.