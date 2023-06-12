Menu
Palak Tiwari Captivates Her Beachy Bliss in Strapless Top And White Bottoms- See HOT PICS

By: admin

Date:


Palak Tiwari basks in the sun and sand as she poses in yellow tube top and white bottoms. Check out her latest pics!

Palak Tiwari is an absolute fashionista. The actress often drops her stunning pictures online, leaves fans mesmerized always. Being an avid social media user, Palak keeps her fans updated and this time is no different. The diva recently had her best of the times in Maldives and served fans with her stunning beach looks. Scroll down to know what Palak Tiwari has currently shared on her Instagram handle from her vacation.

Talking about the post, Palak Tiwari raised the temperature as she flaunted her beach look on Instagram. The actress can be seen posing in yellow tube top with white bottoms. Palak uploaded a few pictures and captioned it ”I am internally smiling’. For glam picks, she kept it neutral with dewy makeup base, nude lip shade and glowing skin. Palak complemented her beachwear with multiple dainty bracelets and open natural tresses. The actress flaunted her curvaceous body posing at beach and dishing out incredible fashion moments.

Palak Tiwari Redefines The ‘Hot Summer Girl Vibe’ in Sexy Tube-Top And White Bottoms

Who is Palak Tiwari?

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of Shweta Tiwari and her first husband, Raja Chaudhary. She starred in the music video, Bijlee Bijlee, with Harrdy Sandhu and became an internet sensation instantly. Palak Tiwari finally made her deubt in Salman Khan starrer, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Released on April 21, the film also starred Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, and Vinali Bhatnagar in key roles. Directed by Farhad Samji, the film failed to leave a mark at the box office.

What do you guys think of Palak Tiwari’s summer-like look? Tell us in the comments below










