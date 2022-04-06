Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative disorder

Parkinson’s disease (PD) is a neurodegenerative disorder. It is commonly called a movement disorder because it predominantly causes tremors, slowing and stiffening of limbs affecting movement. The severity of each of these symptoms are different from person to person and usually develop slowly over time.

In addition to movement-related (“motor”) symptoms, Parkinson’s symptoms may be unrelated to movement (“non-motor”). Examples of non-motor symptoms include: apathy, depression, constipation, sleep behaviour disorders, loss of sense of smell and cognitive impairment.

It has been estimated that around 10 million people in the world are affected with PD. 1% of those over 60 years are found to be affected with PD. Although the exact incidence and prevalence of PD in India is not known, a study conducted by NIMHANS in 2004 showed the prevalence rate of Parkinsonism to be 33 per 100,000 (crude prevalence) and 76 per 100,000 (age adjusted). Rural population had a higher prevalence compared to the urban population (41 vs 14 per 100,000).

Why do people get Parkinson’s disease? We do not know exactly what causes Parkinson’s disease (PD), but scientists believe that a combination of genetic and environmental factors are the cause. Regardless of how a person gets Parkinson’s — through genetic mutation or environmental factors or a combination of both — every person with PD experiences a loss of dopamine in the brain. Dopamine is a chemical messenger (neurotransmitter) that is primarily responsible for controlling movement, emotional responses and the ability to feel pleasure and pain. In people with Parkinson’s, the cells that make dopamine are impaired. As Parkinson’s progresses, more dopamine-producing brain cells die. The brain eventually reaches a point where it stops producing dopamine in any significant amount. This causes increasing problems with movement.

In Parkinson’s disease (PD) progression tends to be slow and variable. It impacts people in different ways. Not everyone will experience all the symptoms of Parkinson’s, and if they do, they won’t necessarily experience them in quite the same order or at the same intensity.

What are the environmental risk factors for PD? Head injury, area of residence (PD is found to be more in certain geographical distribution), pesticide and herbicide exposure, occupational exposure to metals, exposure to industrial solvents like TCE (Trichloroethylene) and PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls).

What are the potential protective factors? Caffeine, medicines like statins (used to lower cholesterol) and ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory drug), Vitamin D and exercise (increased physical activity early in life is associated with lower risk of PD later in life).

How a Diagnosis is Made: Parkinson’s disease begins between 40 and 70 years of age, with the peak age of onset in the sixth decade. Hypo or bradykinesia (slowness of movement), resting tremor, postural instability and rigidity are the core features of Parkinson’s disease. Usually the patients have reduced blinking, expressionless face, slowness of voluntary movements, “resting” tremor, stooped posture, axial instability, rigidity and walking is reduced to a series short steps in order to avoid falling.

The bedside examination by a neurologist remains the first and most important diagnostic tool for Parkinson’s disease (PD). A neurologist will make the diagnosis based on a detailed history of symptoms, medical problems, current and past medications. A detailed neurological examination during which a neurologist will ask you to perform tasks to assess the agility of arms and legs, muscle tone, gait and balance.

Most commonly, people with PD respond well to dopaminergic medications. Lack of response to medications may prompt the doctor to seek an alternative diagnosis such as atypical parkinsonism and order further testing such as an MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) of the brain.When unsure of a PD diagnosis, neurologists often refer patients to movement disorders specialists and order SPECT imaging, either a DAT scan or 99mTc-TRODAT-1 scan.

How can you tell if you or your loved one has Parkinson’s disease (PD)? 10 signs that might suggest that you have the disease. Do not worry if you have any one of these signs, but if you have more than one sign you should consider meeting a Neurologist.

1. Tremor, 2. Small handwriting, 3. Loss of smell, 4. Trouble sleeping, 5. Trouble moving or walking, 6. Constipation, 7. Soft/low voice, 8. Masked face (expression-less face), 9. Dizziness /fainting, 10. Stooping /hunching over.

Treatment: There is no standard treatment for Parkinson’s disease (PD). Treatment for each person with Parkinson’s is based on his or her symptoms. Treatments include medication and surgical therapy. Other treatments include lifestyle modifications, like getting more rest and exercise.

Medical Management: Medications are the first-line of treatment. There are many medications available to treat the Parkinson’s symptoms. It is common for people with PD to take a variety of these medications at different doses and at different times of the day, to manage symptoms. Patients do well on medications for many years.

Since most symptoms of Parkinson’s disease (PD) are caused by a lack of dopamine in the brain, many PD drugs are aimed at either temporarily replenishing dopamine or mimicking the action of dopamine. These types of drugs are called dopaminergic medications. They generally help reduce muscle rigidity, improve speed and coordination of movement and lessen tremor.

It is important to remember that medications are only part of the overall treatment plan for combatting PD. Exercise and complementary therapies are equally important.

Surgery for Parkinson’s disease: Surgical treatment is reserved for PD patients who have exhausted medical treatment of PD tremor or who suffer profound motor fluctuations (wearing off and dyskinesias). Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS), Lesioning procedures and Duopa therapy are the various surgical options available today.

Deep brain stimulation (DBS): DBS is certainly the most important therapeutic advancement for PD in the last 2 decades. Deep brain stimulation (DBS) involves applying high frequency stimulation to a speciﬁc target in the brain. In this procedure, a thin metal electrode is placed into one of brain targets and it is attached to a pulse generator, which is implanted under the skin in the chest below the clavicle. It is most effective for people who experience disabling tremors, wearing-off spells and medication-induced side effects (dyskinesias). DBS effectively controls the symptoms of PD – it abolishes tremor, reduces rigidity (tightness of limbs) and improves slowness of movements, thereby significantly improving the quality of life. Although DBS is not a cure, it adds quality years to a person with PD. DBS has the advantage of reversing any stimulation-induced neurological side effects (unlike lesioning procedures where neurological side effects could be permanent). With meticulous planning and attention to detail, this procedure can be performed safely with a low complication rate. This has made DBS the leading surgical treatment for PD at present.

Lesioning: In this procedure, small areas in the brain that control movement are selectively damaged (lesioned) in a controlled manner as a treatment for movement disorders. Various techniques like Radio frequency waves (RF ablation), Focussed ultrasound and Radio surgery have been used for lesioning. It was commonly done in the 1950s and 60s but has largely been replaced by DBS nowadays. The advantages of lesioning are that it does not involve placing hardware in the body and is very cost-effective. Lesioning still has a role in selected cases with unilateral symptoms.

DUOPA Therapy: In this procedure, the medicines levodopa/carbidopa are delivered as a gel into the intestine rather than taking it as a pill. A small hole is made in the stomach wall to place a tube in the intestine. A pump then delivers DUOPA directly into the intestine. It has the same potential side effects as oral carbidopa/levodopa.

Do Stemcells have a role in treatment? Data from trials using human fetal midbrain dopamine cells have produced inconsistent results. However, there is no doubt that in the best cases the grafts have shown clinical improvement in patients and have shown restored dopaminergic innervation of the striatum back to normal on PET scan imaging. However, it is yet to be proven by the ongoing and future clinical trials, that by using stem cell-derived dopamine neuron transplants, the results are as consistent and as good as that obtained with the best fetal transplants.

As of today (2022), stem cell treatment for PD is still in the trial phase. Clinical stem cell-based trials are being initiated at a several specialised centres in the world.

Life style modifications: Exercise is an important part of healthy living for everyone. For people with Parkinson’s disease (PD), exercise is more than healthy — it is a vital component to maintaining balance, mobility and activities of daily living. Exercise and physical activity can improve many PD symptoms. These benefits are supported by research. It shows that people with PD who start exercising earlier and a minimum of 2.5 hours a week, experience a slowed decline in quality of life compared to those who start later. Establishing early exercise habits is essential to overall disease management. Flexibility (stretching) exercises, aerobic activity and resistance training or strengthening exercises have been found to be beneficial.

The first step to living well with Parkinson’s disease is to understand the disease and the progression:It is possible to have a good to great quality of life with PD. Working with your doctor and following recommended therapies are essential in successfully managing symptoms.

Dr. Sathwik R Shetty: Parkinson’s Disease Foundation of India is a not- for-profit organisation aimed at educating patients, improving care and providing support to Parkinson’s disease patients and their families. Contact: www.pdfindia.org. Phone: (080)25023267. Mob: 9845642959. The author is a Consultant Neurosurgeon at Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road, Bangalore.