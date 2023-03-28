Parkinsons Disease is a Serious Brain Disorder| Is There Any Cure| All FAQ’S Answered by Expert

Home

Health

Parkinson’s Disease is a Serious Brain Disorder: Is There Any Cure? All FAQ’S Answered by Expert

The cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but several factors appear to play a role. Here are some frequently asked questions answered by expert about this serious brain disorder.

Parkinson’s Disease is a Serious Brain Disorder: Is There Any Cure? All FAQ’S Answered by Expert

Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination. Symptoms usually begin gradually and worsen over time. As the disease progresses, people may have difficulty walking and talking. They may also have mental and behavioral changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue.

Many of the signs are due to loss of neurons that produce a chemical messenger in your brain called dopamine. The cause of Parkinson’s disease is unknown, but several factors appear to play a role including genes, age, heredity, sex, exposure to toxins and environmental tiggers.

Parkinson’s disease is often accompanied by these additional problems, which may be treatable:

Thinking difficulties

Depression and emotional changes

Swallowing problems

Chewing and eating problems

Sleep problems and sleep disorders

Bladder problems

Constipation

All Your Frequently Asked Questions About Laser Hair Reduction, Answered By An Expert

1. Is There a Parkinson’s Disease Cure?

Despite continuous research, there is no known treatment or strategy to avoid Parkinson’s disease. Yet, progress in Parkinson’s disease research has been extraordinary. There is a significant possibility that the reasons, whether genetic or environmental, will be found and the specific impacts on brain function will be recognized. These astounding accomplishments provide genuine hope for the future. Even though there is no cure for Parkinson’s disease, most persons with the condition may live pleasurable, fulfilled lives by diagnosing specific symptoms and selecting a correct course of therapy.

2. What Is the Cause of Parkinson’s Disease?

Parkinson’s disease is characterized by the gradual degradation or degeneration of neurons (nerve cells) in the substantia nigra, a region of the brain. When these neurons work regularly, they create dopamine, a key brain neurotransmitter. Dopamine functions as a chemical messenger, facilitating communication between the substantia nigra and the basal ganglia. This communication ensures that muscle action is smooth and balanced. A shortage of dopamine causes aberrant nerve functioning, resulting in a loss of control over body motions.

3. How Can I Deal Better With Parkinson’s Disease?

The most crucial thing you can do is get treatment as soon as you see you are struggling to manage with Parkinson’s disease. Early intervention will allow you to comprehend and deal with the numerous consequences of your disease. A movement disorders neurologist can tailor a treatment plan to your individual need. Techniques can be developed to assist you in regaining control of your life and improving your quality of life.

4. What is Deep Brain Stimulation?

Deep brain stimulation helps persons with Parkinson’s disease who have reacted to levodopa but have acquired dyskinesias or other side effects such as tremors, stiffness, and slowness of movement. DBS does not appear to benefit persons with atypical Parkinson’s syndromes, which do not appear to improve with Parkinson’s medications.

While contemplating DBS to treat Parkinson’s disease, there are several critical aspects to consider. These concerns should be addressed by a movement disorders specialist or a professionally trained neurologist. A movement disorders expert is someone who has received specialized training in the field of movement disorders.

(Inputs: Dr. Pankaj Agarwal, Senior Consultant – Neurology, Head – Movement Disorders Clinic and In-charge – DBS program, Global Hospital, Mumbai)











