Parkinson’s Disease: What to Eat, What to Avoid to Manage Healthy Lifestyle With Parkinson’s

Parkinson’s Disease: Parkinson’s is a neurodegenerative disorder that may disrupt one’s daily lifestyle, communication etc. This onset takes place when there is a lack of neurotransmitter called dopamine. It further can also affect the quality of life for both the patient and the caregivers. Parkinson’s, is a term we have heard numerous times but how well do we understand it, or know about it like we know about other numerous disorders that prevail. Not sure? Time to dig in a little.

With proper medical intervention and few lifestyle changes, the disease can be managed and people can learn to live with it in a decent manner. One important aspect of this lifestyle tweak the food we eat. Food is a cardinal aspect of healthy body. Therefore, there are also certain foods that people suffering with Parkinson’s should include in their diet. Also, there are certain food items that are best avoied.

Parkinson’s Disease: Food to Eat

According to Healthline, most of the research done in this field highlights that diets rich in antioxidants may help siled the brain in older people and help avoid oxidative damage.

Nuts: Rich in antioxidants, nuts are in general good food for maintaining brain health.

Rich in antioxidants, nuts are in general good food for maintaining brain health. Berries: Blueberries, blackberries etc are one of the healthiest foods one can include in their diet. Their antioxidant properties help with brain health as well.

Blueberries, blackberries etc are one of the healthiest foods one can include in their diet. Their antioxidant properties help with brain health as well. Omega-3 Food: Known as healthy fat, it is said that it may help with brain function. So beans, flax seeds, and kidney beans are good sources of omega-3.

Known as healthy fat, it is said that it may help with brain function. So beans, flax seeds, and kidney beans are good sources of omega-3. Vitamin C: Vitamin C-rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It helps to boost immunity and vitamin-rich food are a good way to include in diet while suffering from flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are a few foods rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin C-rich food is one of the essential nutrients required for the body. It helps to boost immunity and vitamin-rich food are a good way to include in diet while suffering from flu. Orange, grapes, kiwi, red pepper are a few foods rich in vitamin C. To the Greens: Not a popular food amongst many, but green leafy vegetables help enhance immunity system and are a good source of vitamin A, C, E and K. Broccoli is also powerhouse of nutrients like calcium and fiber.

Not a popular food amongst many, but green leafy vegetables help enhance immunity system and are a good source of vitamin A, C, E and K. Broccoli is also powerhouse of nutrients like calcium and fiber. HighFiber Diet: Diet rich in fiber helps with gut health.

Parkinson’s Disease: Food to Avoid

High Saturated Food: There is still ongoing research about role of saturated fats with Parkinson’s but usually they are linked to chronic conditions like heart diseases.Better to avoid butter, cheese etc.

There is still ongoing research about role of saturated fats with Parkinson’s but usually they are linked to chronic conditions like heart diseases.Better to avoid butter, cheese etc. Fried food: Yes, fried food could be little irresistible, but it can have adverse affection the health.

Processed foods are anyway not great for health. It can impair gut health.

are anyway not great for health. It can impair gut health. Junk Food: Too much intake of outside junk food with hampers lot of body functions the body.

Apart from the diet, it is also important to recognise the early symptoms or the first signs of Parkinson’s:

Non-motor symptoms:

People start facing cognition decline in terms of finding words, making judgments etc.

Loss of smell

Parkinson’s patients have a tendency to develop depression and anxiety. They may also experience mood disorders.

Constipation slowed digestion.

People can also experience light-headedness often and for a prolonged time

Low blood pressure while standing

Motor Symptoms:

Tremors: Shaking of hands, or leg can be a first sign of Parkinson’s.

Rigidity: There could also be a sudden rigidity in the limbs

Posture Instability: Facing problems balancing the body slowing developing a slumped or stooped posture.

Bradykinesia: slow movement in the body

Note: This is just general information about the diet pertaining to Parkinson’s disease. It is no substitute to doctor’s advise. Also, before charting out a diet plan, it is best to consult a professional as kind of medication may affect t the food doctor advise.











