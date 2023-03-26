Home

Health

Peanut Butter Fan? 5 Amazing Health Benefits That Will Make You Go Nutty

A fan of peanut butter? Did you know this flavored butter has some great health benefits that might make you add this ingredient to your diet.

Peanut Butter Fan? 5 Amazing Health Benefits That Will Make You Go Nutty (Freepik)

Peanut Butter Health Benefits: Peanut butter fans will know how irresistible this spread is. There is s0mething as to how evenly it spreads and has an after taste that is nothing short of a scrumptious delight. Usually people enjoy a good peanut butter spread on a perfectly toasted- not too brown, no too white- toast (with the perfect crunch) with the addition of jelly. While jelly probably wouldn’t be as healthy, peanut butter has certain advantages. A nicely blended thick paste of peanuts and roasted ground peanuts, it is a protein packed spread that has a range of health benefits to offer.

Here are 5 Health Benefits of Peanut Butter

A Peanut Spread For The Heart: Peanut Butter consists of oleic acid that helps in managing cholesterol levels, blood sugar and blod pressure whic inturn helps to lower the risk of heart related illness. Anticancer Properties: Packed with antioxidants, peanuts have vitamin E, magneisum, Vitmain B that help repair cell damagae in the body and may help fight cancer potentially. However, more research is required to back this claim. Lowers Risk of Diabetes: According to a study published in the Journal of The American Medical Association, “Eating about 2 tablespoons of peanut butter at least 5 days a week can reduce the risk of developing diabetes by almost 30%, particularly Type 2 Diabetes”. Low Carb Content: Pure peanut butter has essentially low carbs and is a good diet addition. But sometimes, some companies that produce it , add additives and more sugar that might contradict the statement. These benefits have been partly attributed to oleic acid, one of the main fats in peanuts. Antioxidants may also play a role Weight Loss: Now, this is a debatable benefit. Pure peanut butter is high in fiber and rich in protein, vitamins, and minerals. This helps to keep the stomach full for longer periods of time making us crave less for our guilty food. But, only peanut butter will not solely help in weight loss.

A few things to keep in mind with peanut butter to reap its benefits:

Ensure that the brand of peanut butter has good nutrient content because certain products might have more additives, sugar etc. The homemade, pure form could be a better option.

Be sure that you are not allergic to peanuts, because many people are.

Do not mix it with cream, chocolate as it will reduce the health benefits it has.

In case of diabetes, consult your doctor before consuming it.

Happy Eating!











