Ayouthveda Pearly White Range Review: Perfect Night Skin Care Regime Makes Skin Radiant & Youthful

Want to have a youthful and radiant skin? Follow these simple night skin care routine by Ayouthveda pearly white range and make your glow like never before.

Going to bed with makeup on is definitely one of the biggest sins. Whether you have makeup on your skin or not, skin care is very important. Just like ‘AM’ routine, ‘PM’ routine is also very essential. While the products in your daytime routine can protect you against harmful UV rays and other environmental assailants, your night skincare routine also plays a paramount role in repairing and rejuvenating your skin while you sleep.

Each cell of your body is at work while we are sleeping. The whole process of renewal and regeneration happens during that time therefore, following a night skin care routine can help you utilise this time effectively.

Luckily, to maintain glowing and healthy skin during this weather, we have created a simple regime for you that can do wonders for your skin.

I recently got my hands on the Ayouthveda Pearly White Range. The range comprises 3 different products – Pearly White Face Wash, Pearly White Day Cream, and Pearly White Night Cream. These products combined together can do wonders for your skin. Integrated with advanced formulations, this collection is designed to keep your skin refreshed, hydrated, and radiant all day long.

Speaking of the Pearly White Face Wash, this product is infused with a skin-purifying pearl pea complex. Derived from pure Hyderabadi pearls, botanical extracts, and aromatic distillates deeply cleanses and rejuvenate the skin thereby, providing it with a pearl-like glow. To use the face wash, simply squeeze a generous amount of product and lather up. Gently massage your face in an upward direction in a circular motion until it’s completely absorbed. Once it’s done, rinse thoroughly and pat dry.

The Pearly White Cream is a luxurious skincare formula that revitalizes and rejuvenated the skin while you sleep. This product imparts a radiant and youthful glow that restores elasticity, diminishes wrinkles, and reduces skin discoloration.

To use Pearly White Night Cream, take a sufficient quantity of the cream and massage it gently on the face and neck in a circular upward motion until it is completely absorbed. With its natural emollients and unique pearl-pea complex, Pearly White Night Cream from Ayouthveda is the ultimate skincare solution for youthful and radiant-looking skin.

From the hygienic of the product to its ingredients, everything about this product is meticulously curetted. The price point of the product, face wash for Rs 419 and Night cream for Rs 1299 is also quite reasonable for the quality and results it provides. Overall the entire range is a must-have for anyone looking for healthy and glowing skin.











