Period Pain? 3 Herbs to Ease Menstrual Discomfort Without Painkiller

Period Pain: Over the years, healers, grandparents, and even doctors have employed a very wide variety of medicines for menstruation cramps.



Period Pain: Every woman’s life includes those five days of bleeding every month. It is indisputable that irritability, mood swings, and excruciating cramps put your body and mind under excessive strain. In fact, many people find it quite difficult to do even basic daily tasks because of period cramps. Periods can be painful and women typically overlook this pain. However, there is no need to endure the excruciating menstruation agony. Natural remedies including diet, herbs, and certain minerals can help lessen or even eliminate the pain you feel around ‘that time of the month,’ so you don’t have to put up with it.

3 HERBS TO ESCAPE PERIOD PAIN NATURALLY

Ginger: Easily available in the market, ginger is used by many for seasoning dishes and getting rid of various health ailments. This spice is capable of soothing your menstrual pain which occurs due to excess production of prostaglandins. Having ginger helps in reducing its secretion and menstrual pain. This is what a study published in the journal Pain Medicine states. Also, it prevents any potential inflammation from occurring in the body. Parsley: It is known to regulate the menstrual cycle and provide relief from cramps. Parsely has medicinal properties that help in this regard. Being jam-packed with magnesium, which is a natural relaxant, parsley can help you get rid of menstrual pain. Also, it is rich in calcium, vitamin B, and iron. During periods, women generally complain of suffering from bloating and water retention. Parsley can provide relief from them too due to its cleansing property. Fennel: Having anti-inflammatory properties, fennel can potentially relax your uterine muscles and help you bid adieu to the period pain. If you usually go through unbearable menstrual cramps, all you need to do is to add fennel seeds to a cup of boiling water. Post that, mix honey in it and drink it thrice a day. Doing this will regulate the bleeding and reduce menstrual pain.

There are safe, mild, and effective natural alternatives to over-the-counter medicines for the relief of period cramps. You must alter your eating habits and feed your body foods that are hormone-friendly and anti-inflammatory. There are therapeutic herbs that can support your cycle and significantly lessen the discomfort and suffering associated with periods.















