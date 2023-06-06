Home

Period Rash? 5 Home Remedies to Get Instant Relief From Pad Rash

A rash can occasionally be the unintended result of using a sanitary or maxi pad which can cause redness, swelling, and itching.



Period Rash: Periods are frequently uncomfortable, dirty, and unpleasant. During those four to five days, a lot takes place in your body, therefore the last thing we want to deal with is pad rash. These pads include chemicals that may irritate the skin around your vagina and inner thighs. Chafing and moisture both contribute to pad rash. Change to a different brand or use cotton pads as soon as possible because scented pads can also trigger skin allergies. Make sure your hands are clean when you try to change your pads.

5 HOME REMEDIES TO TREAT THAT PERIOD RASH

Apple Cider Vinegar: Apple cider vinegar will help reduce the itching. You can take a little amount of apple cider vinegar, dip a cotton ball in it and apply it over the rashes. Let it dry. You can use it thrice and day. Ice: It will reduce pain and inflammation. All you have to do is take a couple of ice cubes, wrap them in a clean cloth and apply it over the affected areas. The nerve endings will get numb and you will immediately feel better. Coconut Oil: Thanks to its antibacterial properties, coconut oil is a great remedy for pad rash. It also moisturizes your skin. Before going to bed, clean the affected area using cold water and apply coconut oil on the affected area using a cotton ball. Let it stay overnight. You can also apply it after you take a bath in the morning. Baking Powder: You can use baking soda to reduce itching and redness. Take two tablespoons of baking powder and add it to a cup of water. Mix it and apply it over the rash. Let it dry and then wash it off with cold water. Make sure you dry the affected area after the wash using a clean towel or soft cloth. Neem Leaves: Neem leaves oil is used for hair and skin care. It contains antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, which help in getting relief from pad rash. All you have to do is boil water in a container, add around 20 leaves of neem into the water and let it seep for some time. Take the water off the flame and let it cool. Once it is at room temperature, use it to wash the affected area. You can also add it to a bucket of water and take a shower with it.

Tip: Do not wear synthetic or tight clothes as it can aggravate the condition. You can also opt for other products like menstrual cups, tampons or cotton pads during menstruation.















