Pernod Ricard appoints Paul-Robert Bouhier as Managing Director for India

Pernod Ricard India has appointed Paul-Robert Bouhier as its new Managing Director with effect from January 1st, 2023. In his new role, Paul-Robert will report to Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO of Pernod Ricard Asia and will be the member of the Pernod Ricard Asia Executive Committee.

Paul-Robert will be responsible for continuing to transform and accelerate Pernod Ricard India’s business strategy, developing organization and people and finding new opportunities for sustainable and profitable business growth.

Announcing this appointment, Philippe Guettat, Chairman and CEO, Pernod Ricard Asia said “I am glad to welcome Paul-Robert to Pernod Ricard India, which is among the top three must-win markets for the group. I am confident that with Paul- Robert at the helm, our focus on Premiumization, Innovation, Digital Transformation and Sustainability & Responsibility will get further accelerated in line with our transformation agenda. He will be a brilliant addition to the India leadership team, and I wish him all the best.”

Paul-Robert takes the reins after Thibault Cuny, who paved the way for Pernod Ricard India’s significant transformation agenda in the last four years. Thibault stepped down in October 2022 due to health reasons.

On his announcement, Paul-Robert Bouhier said “I am excited to be a part of one of the most versatile markets of Pernod Ricard and looking forward to playing a part in driving the company’s strategic priorities. I will strive to carry forward the legacy by championing a culture of excellence, customer-centricity, and collaboration that Pernod Ricard India has nurtured all these years.”

Over the course of his career,Paul-Robert has held several leadership positions at Pernod Ricard, most recently as Managing Director, Pernod Ricard Southern Europe since 2020. He has been instrumental in successfully leading the transformation and acceleration in Africa and Southern Europe, keeping the pace of delivering multiple strategic and growth initiatives through strong people engagement, vision, and drive.

Paul-Robert brings 27 years of international experience in Marketing, Commercial & General Management across Markets and Brand Companies. He joined Pernod Ricard in 1995 and has worked in France, Ireland, Singapore, South Africa, and Italy.