PGT Launches Grassroots Program

Putting its support all the way down to the grassroots level, the Philippine Golf Tour (PGT) unveiled a 17-event circuit that is different from the usual tournaments and will be held countrywide beginning with the Junior PGT leg at The Country Club (TCC) in Laguna on Jan. 29.

The circuit will be a drive, chip and putt competition for four age-group categories (9-10, 11-12, 13-14 and 15-17) for boys and girls to be held first at TCC’s driving range, putting green and chipping areas that will be roped off exclusively for the participants.

A brainchild of long-time golf patron Ricky Razon, chair and CEO of ICTSI which sponsors the men’s and ladies pro circuits and supports a number of top amateurs’ overseas campaigns, the upcoming circuit will be handled by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc.

Legs in the Visayas and Mindanao, long considered as the spawning ground of golf talents, are also being worked on.

There will be no membership fees with the new junior tour not competing nor associated with any of the existing junior golf organizations.

