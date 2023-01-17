Piaggio Vehicles solidifies its 3-Wheeler EV leadership positioning in India as it delivers more than 10,000 3-Wheeler EV in CY 2022
Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL), a 100 % subsidiary of the Italian Piaggio Group and India’s leading manufacturer of small commercial vehicles as well as pioneers in 3-wheeler electric mobility recently achieved the significant milestone of delivering over 10,000 EVs in CY 2022.
Piaggio Vehicles pioneered the 3-Wheeler commercial EV industry and introduced to India its first commercial 3-wheeler electric vehicle, Apé Electrik in 2019. Since then PVPL has maintained a dominant market leader position in the L5 category with over 40% market share. Apé Electrik offers the largest range of products within the electric 3W range in the industry in both, fixed and swappable battery solutions.
Speaking about the milestone, Mr Diego Graffi, Chairman and Managing Director, of Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd said, “India’s acceptance and rate of adoption of EV technology have been tremendous. Over the last three years, we have established that the benefits of switching to 3-Wheeler EVs are immense and it reaps maximum savings for entrepreneurs and B2B businesses. Our 3-Wheeler EV product prowess ensures we set industry benchmarks as we continue to make significant contributions to India’s EV infrastructure. Delivering over 10,000 Apé Electrik vehicles is a momentous feat and I look forward to delivering over 20,000 in 2023.”
