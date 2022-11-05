Plastindia Foundation announces 11th edition of International Plastics Exhibition, Conference & Convention – PLASTINDIA 2023

Plastindia Foundation, an apex body of all the major associations, organizations, and institutions connected with Plastics,today announced PLASTINDIA 2023, the 11th edition of the international plastics exhibition, conference & convention, will be held from 01st to 05th February 2023, at the newly revamped Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, in an event organized in the city. PLASTINDIA 2023 will focus on innovation, sustainability, and growth, facilitating modern techniques that will help to maintain a cleaner environment and lead to sustainable economic growth.Smt. Vandana Yadav, IASChairperson & Managing Director, WBIDC Secretary – Industry, Commerce & Enterprises Dept. Government of West Bengal, Janab Khalid Aizaz Anwar, IAS, Commissioner of Commercial Taxes, Department of FinanceGovernment of West Bengal, Ashok Goel, Chairman, NAB – Plastindia 2023, Jigish Doshi President Plastindia Foundation, Ajay Shah, Chairman, NEC – Plastindia Foundation, 2023 were present on the occasion.

PLASTINDIA 2023 will be spread across 150 acres of exhibition space with a total built-up area of 4.2 million sq ft. in Pragati Maidan. The event hasbeen very well received and the space is already sold out. A total of nearly 2000 exhibitors from across the globe will showcase their products and technology. All Halls,the new and the old, in Pragati Maidan are booked for the exhibition.

The production and consumption of plastics in India have increased many folds in the last 3 decades. In 2021-22 the consumption of plastics was approx. 22 MMT, compared to 0.9 MMT in 1990. The industry gives jobs to over 4 million people and comprises over 50,000 processing units, 80% of which are small and medium-sized enterprises. This sector is predicted to achieve 9.1 lakh crores by 2025.

The eastern Indian states of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, and Assam have thepotential to drivethe growth of the plastic Industry of India.West Bengal has an estimated demand of 5 million tons per annum of consumer &industrial products made of Polymer and Plastics.40% of the total requirement is produced in West Bengal and 50% is procured from other states of India, 10% is imported. In 2020 – 2021 the state has exported 0.34 million tons of plastics. The industry gives jobs to over 5lakhs people and comprises over 5000 processing units. Excellent initiatives of the government in the last decade, industry-friendly policies, and uninterrupted power have aided the growth of the plastic industry in the state.

The foundation has also recently launched a Visitor Registration App for this exhibition. Visitors’ from all over the world can register for the event using this app. This app will allow people to register immediately for the event and avail early bird discount.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jigish Doshi – President, Plastindia Foundation said, “The Plastindia series of exhibitions under the aegis of Plastindia Foundation, provides investors and industrialists with increasing opportunities to expand their presence. The show covers the entire gamut of plastics producers, processors, and users of plastics, and it witnesses intense participation by both Indian and International Plastics Fraternity.”

Over the years, the plastics industry has reinvented itself with advanced innovations and developed environment-friendly processing and utilization techniques that do not affect the environment. With the launch of PLASTINDIA 2023, the Foundation shared 10 goals to significantly contribute to the plastics industry:

· Making India the number one destination for manufacturing plastics

· Facilitate growth of the Indian plastics industry

· Creating Employment opportunities to Empower the economy of the country

· Make India a global sourcing hub for plastics

· To encourage new innovative techniques

· To increase the technically skilled manpower for the Indian Plastics Industry

· To increase the exports of plastic

· Increase the processing capacity of the plastic industry

· Showcasing the opportunities, the global entities can tap

· Act as a catalyst of growth for the plastics industry and sectors interconnected with the use of plastics

Shri Ajay Shah – Chairman, National Executive Council, PLASTINDIA 2023 said, “The tremendous growth that the plastic industry of Bengalhas witnessed indicates its immense potential. PLASTINDIA 2023 will give an international experience to the plastic manufacturers of the state by exposing them to latest technological innovations in the industry. The space is 100% sold out and preparations are in full swing. We are committed to work closely with state and central governments and the industry to further develop plastic and work towards innovative and modern manufacturing techniques that will be sustainable for the environment and economy.”

The 11th PLASTINDIA Exhibition will be held from 1st to 5th February 2023 at the newly built State of the Art International Exhibition Centre at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, India. This exhibition will provide an excellent opportunity for Exhibitors to showcase their new innovations in Processing, Machinery, Moulds, and Dies, Auxiliary Equipment, Printing and Packaging, raw material, and more.

To Register click on: https://plastindiaexhibition.plastindia.org/