Police medals for gallantry awarded at the 58th BSF Raising Day Parade

The 58th Border Security Force (BSF) Raising Day Parade held at the Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, awarded President Police Medal for Distinguished Services 2021 (RD) and gallantry to the police personnel. Chief Guest, Shri Nityanand Rai, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Government of India, did the honours of awarding the medals. Shri Pankaj Kumar Singh, Director General (DG), BSF, was also present at the function along with other dignitaries.

Sri Ajit Kumar Tete, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Border Security Force (BSF), was awarded President Police Medal for Distinguished Services 2021(RD) at an investiture ceremony on Friday 4th December 2022. Sri Ajit Kumar Tete is currently posted at South Bengal Frontier, Newtown, Kolkata, as DIG, Principal Staff Officer.

In last 35 years of service, Sri Ajit Kumar Tete, has has served in militant-infected and high altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He has served in the most difficult areas of Manipur and has had tenures in Punjab, Rajasthan, Assam and West Bengal. As a member of the Peace keeping Force he was deployed in UN mission in Bosnia-Herzegovina in 1997-1998.

General Choudhary Trophy was awarded to the 66 Battalion of BSF. Mahila Camel riders made a special appearance during the parade for the first time in the history of BSF.

Border Security Force (BSF) is the world’s largest border guarding force.