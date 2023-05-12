Presents For Moms Shell Hold Onto Forever

Mother’s Day Gift Ideas: Last minute surprises for moms are the best thing one can do. Here’s a list of gifts on discounted prices that you can avail!

Mother’s Day 2023 Gift Ideas Presents For Moms She’ll Hold Onto Forever

As Mother’s Day approaches, it’s important to take the time to show our appreciation and love for the amazing women who have nurtured and cared for us. Finding the perfect gift for these special ladies can be challenging, but fear not – we’ve got you covered! We’ve carefully selected a range of gifts that cater to different personalities and interests. Whether your mom is a homebody who loves to unwind in comfortable loungewear or one who loves to showcase her family at every opportunity, we’ve got something that will make her feel special and appreciated.

So, sit back, relax, and let us help you find the perfect way to say “thank you” to the amazing women in your life this Mother’s Day.

ETC Women Off White & Red Pure Cotton Jaipuri Print Pyjama Set

For the homebody mom, pyjamas make a cosy and thoughtful Mother’s Day gift. This night suit is made from ultra-soft, high-quality fabric for ultimate comfort and breathability, so she can feel relaxed and refreshed while lounging at home. Shop here

VAREESHA Ceramic Teapot with Cups and Tray

As we grow older, some of our fondest memories with our mothers involve sharing a cup of tea and engaging in meaningful conversations. A stylish ceramic teapot can make these moments even more special, whether we’re exchanging stories or seeking maternal advice. Cherish these precious moments with Mom and make them even more memorable with a beautifully designed teapot. Shop here

QURA Set of 3 Minimal Metal & Glass Photo Frames

Moms love to receive family pictures from their children as they grow up so fast, and memories are priceless. Adding personalised photos into beautiful frames is a great way to show your appreciation for everything she has done for you. Not only does it make a thoughtful gift, but it’s a wonderful reminder of the cherished memories shared together. Shop here

JC Collection Green Solid Double King Bedding Set With Quilt

Bedding is a gift that keeps on giving. Moms appreciate good-quality bedding that is comfortable, soft, and stylish. A thoughtful bedding set can elevate the look of a bedroom and provide a restful night’s sleep. It’s a practical gift that she can enjoy every day and reminds her of your love and care. Shop here

Bajaj Snowvent Cool Grey Tower Fan

The scorching heat can be unbearable, but don’t worry – we’ve got the perfect gift to keep your loved ones cool and comfortable. Treat her to an easy-to-use tower fan that will get her through even the year’s hottest days. This tower fan is sturdy, lightweight, and portable, so most people can easily manage moving it around. It also features an ergonomic control panel and delivers a consistently cool breeze. Shop here

Libas – UPTO 60% OFF! SiteWide

Open Secret Mother’s Day Gift Hamper

Open Secret’s Snacks Hamper is a perfect and healthy Mother’s Day gift for moms who are health-conscious. Our gourmet hampers include sugar-free and nutritious assortments along with exciting merchandise for a complete gifting experience. Mother’s Day Gift Hamper @ 55% off.

Femizen Jewelry

Handcrafted jewelry is not only unique and beautiful but also carries sentimental value. It’s a thoughtful way to show your appreciation and love for your mother. Femizen celebrates Mother’s Day! Gift your mom a piece of jewelry. Your mother will appreciate any gift that comes from the heart, especially one as meaningful as a piece of handcrafted jewelry. There’s 20% off on Mother’s Day collection!

Wellbeing Nutrition

Multivitamin for Her by Wellbeing Nutrition can be used for ages between 18 to 49. It helps fill nutrient gaps in your diet. These multivitamin capsules for women combine the most powerful neuroscience with fast-absorbing vegan omega oil & slow-release plant-based multivitamin beadlets with astaxanthin and cranberry. Avail Flat 30% discount on selected products. Offer is valid till 12th May’23.

Shop Here

Brillare

Brillare is India’s first Zero Dilution skincare brand with 100% ingredient transparency that offers completely natural, safe, and cruelty-free products. This Mother’s Day, pamper your mom with a variety of ingredient-rich beauty and personal care natural products ranging from powder face washes, skin serums, hair oil shots, and much more!

Shop Here

FreshToHome

Mothers are looked up to as the epitome of selfless love, encompassing care, and blessings. They are the embodiment of grace and resilience. And they often express these emotions through their culinary skills. Kitchen is a mother’s sanctuary where love is the secret ingredient. Anything and everything that she cooks is infused with warmth and nourishment.

Shop Here

(Disclaimer: The links in this article may be sponsored and do not have journalistic/editorial involvement of India.com. Zee Media shall not in any manner, be responsible and/or liable in any manner whatsoever for all that is stated in the brand links.)















