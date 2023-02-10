Home

Priyanka Chopra Flaunts Her Sexy Curves in Black Bodycon Dress But Fans Are Obsessed With Her Hair – See HOT Pics



Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ social media game continues to remain unbeatable. The global star dropped hot photos in a black body-hugging dress and the internet is drooling all over the place. Many fashion fanatics look up to Priyanka Chopra because she can wear any outfit with ease and she did it again! But guess who took away the limelight? Priyanka Chopra’s centre-parted, straight silky hair left her fans gasping for oxygen. She captioned her Instagram post, “Spoilt for choice💚,” along with Bulgari hashtags. Priyanka Chopra wore Bulgari accessories including a teal top handle bag, ornate rose gold bracelets, tiny earrings, and stylish statement rings.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA RAISES MERCURY IN A BLACK DRESS

Priyanka Chopra completed her look with a glossy nude lip colour, soft smokey eye shadow, mascara on the lashes, and a shining highlighter.

Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram blew up in no time as her fans dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “How can a woman be this beautiful, intelligent, hot, kind❤️ n attractive!?❤️ love you loads n tons peeceee.. you’re the best women.” Another user wrote, “Give raise to the stylist. More such looks on PC🖤✨.” The third user said, “She is the art 😍.”

What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s latest look in black dress?











