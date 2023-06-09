Menu
Priyanka Chopra Looks Like The Sexiest Cat Woman in White Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya are all about sass as the fellow ambassadors for an event in Rome, Italy – See jaw-dropping photos!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Bulgari
Priyanka Chopra Looks Like The Sexiest Cat Woman in White Slit Gown With Plunging Neckline – See Photos

Priyanka Chopra never fails to make waves wherever she goes. The ‘Citadel’ star was recently spotted at an event along with ‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya. The duo managed to grab several eyeballs with their unspeakable chemistry at the opening of a hotel in Rome, Italy. While Priyanka Chopra had us with her new look in sexy pigtails, Zendaya went all out with her shimmery suit. Several fan pages shared the photos from the event and we cannot stop gushing.

Priyanka Chopra & Zendaya, Soul Sister Vibes Much?

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya

Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya make heads turn at the event.

PRIYANKA CHOPRA MAKES THE INTERNET STOP AND STARE

Priyanka Chopra Jonas simply served jaw-dropping looks in Italy. She wore a white-coloured gown by Giambattista Valli Couture. The voluminous gown came with a plunging V neckline and dramatic full sleeves adorned with long feathers. The gown featured a high slit and a floor-sweeping trail. Priyanka Chopra is accessorized with a one-of-a-kind dark green necklace with multiple layers of green beads and a large pendant. She further opted for brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and burgundy lip shade. Taking things to the next, PeeCee flaunted her cascading locks in a pigtail hairstyle.

Priyanka Chopra Oozes Hotness in White Slit Gown:

Priyanka Chopra in white gown in Italy

Priyanka Chopra makes jaws drop in a white voluminous gown in Italy.

Priyanka Chopra’s fans flooded the comment section with immense love and appreciation. They dropped heart-eye and fire emojis for the actress. One of the users wrote, “Wowwww!!!! Such a Queen!!! 😍(sic).” Her fans raved about her hairstyle in the viral photos. Another user wrote, “Pri looks like she in her twenties what the heck 😍 so freaking cute 🥰(sic).” The third user wrote, “What I want to say is you can’t get more beautiful than this beautiful girl priyanka.”

ZENDAYA IS ONE BOSS LADY IN ROME

Meanwhile, Zendaya made a spectacular entrance in a relaxed-fitting black Valentino suit that sparkled with iridescent glitter and oozed elegance. She completed the look with a fishnet top adorned with shimmering rhinestones. She added that perfect bling with pointed-toe stilettos on the carpet.

Zendaya Raises Glam Quotient in Black Suit:

Zendaya

Zendaya makes a glamorous statement in a black Valentino suit.

Last month, Priyanka Chopra and Zendaya were spotted at the Bulgari event in Venice, Italy.










