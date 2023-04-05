Home

Lifestyle

Priyanka Chopra Raises Mercury in HOT Black-Blue Versace Gown With Waist High-Slit Gown During Citadel Promotions

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took the entire internet by storm with her hot Versace layered gown for her upcoming series Citadel’s promos in Mumbai.



Priyanka Chopra Jonas is in Mumbai to promote her upcoming web series Citadel. The global star never fails to create a statement wherever she goes and it’s no different this time. Priyanka Chopra kickstarted the promotion of the sci-fi thriller with co-star Richard Madden with grace and poise on Monday. Unlike her first day in an elegant golden bodycon gown, our desi girl made jaws drop in an easy-breezy light blue and black georgette, strapless gown from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection.

Priyanka Chopra looked like a vision to behold in an off-the-shoulder dress with corset accents and torso pleats. Her dress continued to cascade to wrapped accents with a thigh-high side slit. Her figure-hugging, A-line dress from Versace flawlessly highlighted her sexy curves. Priyanka Chopra flaunted her straight locks with a side part during Citadel promotions in Mumbai.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took things to the next level with a black and silver anklet on one leg. She wore sexy black platform heels to wind up her second-day promotions. The actress rounded up her look with a designer bracelet, and we’re impressed!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas kept her makeup simple and let her Versace gown speak for itself. She flawlessly executed the look with silver eyeshadow, black winged eyeliner, black kohl, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick. What do you think about Priyanka Chopra’s look?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden’s Citadel will release on the OTT platform Amazon Prime on April 28th, 2023. The sci-fi thriller backed by Russo Brothers features the lead as agents of an elite spy agency. The lead duo are making waves with their promotions in Mumbai.











