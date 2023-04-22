Priyanka Chopra Valentino Plunge Neck Gown With Feathered Cape Jacket is The Perfect Starter For Weekend

Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Valentino Plunge Neck Gown With Feathered Cape Jacket is The Perfect Starter For Weekend

Priyanka Chopra made several jaws drop in Valentino ensemble with hubby Nick Jonas at Citadel Premiere.

Priyanka Chopra attended the grand premier in Rome for her upcoming Amaon series ‘Citadel’. The paparazzi clicked the diva in ravishing parrot green gown with Nick Jonas who looked magnificent with her. While, Priyanka dazzled in green, Nick on the other hand, looked dapper in suit. Keep scrolling to see the latest pictures of duo.

For the Rome premiere, Priyanka Chopra was seen adorning figure skimming gown in a parrot green shade. The ensemble features a plunging neckline, a flowy skirt and a floor-grazing hem length. The diva styled her gown with matching green cape-style jacket featuring floor-sweeping train on back and front. Priyanka wore the outfit from the shelves of Valentino Garavani and looked absolutely mesmerizing at the blue carpet.

For glam picks, Priyanka Chopra went double-winged eyeliner, plum lip shade, sharp contour, dazzling highlighter, dewy base and feathered brows. The diva accessorized the Valentino look with high heels and diamond jewellery that matched her outfit beautifully.

Fan pages also shared Priyanka Chopra’s glamorous look from the Citadel premiere on Instagram. They drooled over her outfit and showered her with compliments.

One wrote, “Peecee looking stunning as always” Another commented, “She is so DAMN hot.” Another fan called her goddess and epitome of beauty. See the videos and pictures below.

Love or Loveeeeed Priyanka Chopra’s 90’s inspired look in a Valentino plunge-neck gown?











