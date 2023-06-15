Priyanka Chopras Daughter Malti Owns Rs 2.45 Lakh Handbag And We Are Not Surprised

Home

Priyanka Chopra’s Daughter Malti Owns Rs 2.45 Lakh Handbag And We Are Not Surprised

Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared some happy family pictures with Nick Jonas and little Malti Marie but it was her luxury handbag that caught our attention!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas‘ daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas has captured millions of hearts with her public appearances and photos on social media. The little munchkin is having the time of her life with her mom and father Nick Jonas. Now, PeeCee recently dropped some happy-happy family photos on Wednesday, However, it was little Malti’s luxury, green-coloured handbag that caught our eyes. Can you guess the whopping amount?

In one of the photos, Malti Marie is playing with a pricey handbag that costs a whopping Rs 2.45 lakh.

She was playing with the pricey Bulgari purse while seated in a baby’s chair at a restaurant. The serpenti forever small cross-body bag in emerald green calf leather comes with an amethyst purple grosgrain lining. The bag features a snakehead closure in light gold-plated brass embellished with black and white agate enamel scales and green malachite eyes.

In the series of photos, Priyanka Chopra pouted as she clicked a selfie with her husband Nick Jonas. In the next, she shared a picture with her friend Tamanna Dutt as they enjoyed a ferry ride. The following photo of Malti is seated on a baby chair, dressed in a pink outfit. Our desi girl also shared a picture from a train station while she showed around Malti some stunning views of the countryside.

Inside Priyanka Chopra’s Family Vacation:

For the unversed, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas was a premature baby. During Priyanka Chopra’s appearance on ‘The Ellen Show,’ she revealed that her baby spent the first several months, specifically the first 100 days, in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The ‘Citadel’ star said, “She’s got me wrapped around her finger. I don’t even know how I’ll ever discipline her because I just don’t have it in me. I was so close to losing her so many times that she can get away with anything and I just want to see her happy. I want her to be the happiest. She’s a super smiley, happy baby, and that’s all my goal is—to see her joyous. Every time she smiles, it lights up my world, and that’s all I want to do.”















