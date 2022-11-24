pTron launches statement earbuds with the most unique transparent charging case & movie mode

pTron, the rapidly growing and leading maker of affordable digital lifestyle and audio accessories brand in India, announced the launch of its most uniquely designed true wireless earbuds featuring sleek earbuds packed in an iconic transparent design charging case.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ameen Khwaja, Founder & CEO, pTron said, “Our statement Bassbuds Nyx is a design and engineering feat unlike any at an unbelievable price point. The product is aesthetically suited for executives and music enthusiasts on the go who are looking to upgrade to gadgets that add to lifestyle and also enjoy exceptional music in a completely new way.”

Design & Comfort

Beautiful to look at and incredibly awe-striking, the charging case features a led display that helps let you know the battery level of the case. With a sleek dual-color design, the earbuds aim at creating an experience that’s as good in the visual department as it is at handling audio. Ergonomically designed and tilted 45 degrees, the earbuds fit snugly into your ear to deliver immersive, balanced audio directly into your head.

Audio & Calls

Made to offer the most immersive sound experience the earbuds feature powerful 10mm drivers that offer balanced bass, mid and treble performance. Behind the scenes, an advanced chipset that offers 50ms low latency ensures an exceptional movie viewing experience. Calibrated for entertainment & work, the earbuds can be paired with a laptop as well as a smartphone so you can go about your day from either device, whether it’s watching training videos or listening to music while you work, answering calls, or even attending online meetings.

Connectivity & Touch Controls

The pTron Bassbuds Nyx comes with Bluetooth 5.1 for stable connectivity and increased mobility. With responsive touch control, users can access various functions like Answer/Reject calls, volume control, and Play/Pause Music by tapping the touch panel. The earbuds independently connect and transmit to the paired device which allows for either the Left or Right earbud to enter mono mode or stereo mode seamlessly.

Performance & Battery

The Bassbuds Nyx offers up to 9 hours of use on a single charge while the case itself can provide a further 23, for up to 32 hours of listening enjoyment. With a Type C port and the quick charge feature, the earbuds can be completely charged in 1 hour approximately. The ergonomic and lightweight earbuds are also equipped with IPX4 technology making them sweat and water-resistant which keeps you going be it sweaty workouts or outdoor runs.

Price & Availability

Priced at 1299/-, the uniquely designed Bassbuds Nyx will be available on Amazon India from 24th November at a special launch price of 999/-.

Product link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0BC1XY5BL

About pTron:

pTron is a brand owned by Palred Electronics Private Limited which is a subsidiary of Palred Technologies Ltd, a public-listed company on BSE and NSE since 2004. pTron, today, is aspiring to be a global brand pushing boundaries far and wide. Ramping up capacities, opening up new channels of business, and reaching out to consumers in new geographies are all steps being taken to explore new horizons. pTron has sold more than 11 million units until FY22. Growing at the rate of 26% YoY, pTron aims to sell an additional 5 million units in FY23.

Website: pTron.in