Qla Offers Relishing European Cuisine in 7-Course Menu With Delhi’s Panoramic Skyline

Recently, Qla unveiled its seven-course degustation menu. From mouthwatering desserts to exquisite European flavours, I savoured all.

Delhi is admired for its culture, history, food, and vibe which is welcoming and soulful. But, when someone says ‘Kuch Badiya Khana ha ‘, people say ‘Chalo Delhi’. Well born and bought up in this city, I have explored such wonderful places that makes my love for food even bigger. Not just food, but the quality of time I invested in that place turns out to the most memorable one. Recently, I was invited for a lunch at a high-end dining restaurant, pronounced Qla. Settled in Delhi’s Mehrauli district that overlooks the amazing views of the historical place, Qutab Minar. Qla is a French-inspired restaurant that perfectly blends with the culture of Delhi. Run by the duo Ranjan and Shharyu Chopra, the former is a graduate of IIT-Kanpur, managing director and CEO of the dining restaurant. Shharyu, on the other hand has unapologetic love for art, creativity, food and animals. After exploring the world and experiencing the plethora of fine-dines, the couple decided to bring out the best of European cuisines in the town.

Well entering the property, situated right in front of Amit Aggarwal’s store, you will already feel yourself lost in some kind of French flavours and European tunes. The property has a spacious courtyard outside as well as an inner dinning space that has a long table specially laid out for the meal. I was greeted whole-heartedly and asked about my preference of beverage. As we sat down, we were handed over the 7-course menu that offered a range of its delicacies from vegetarian to non-vegetarian. Each course is perfectly crafted by Chef Dipender Tiwari with whom we also got an opportunity to interact with.

The meal started out with the delectable bite of especially curated watermelon rosette, whipped feta tart that was soothing. Along with an asparagus rillettes that was shaped like a cigar roll and was filled with creamy asparagus.

To kictstart the meal, we were served a passion fruit sorbet that worked as a palate cleanser.

Starting with the first course, I opted for a vegetarian option i.e. was a seaweed cone filled with avocado, cornichons and togarashi. The seaweed cone had a creamy and crunchy mixture with a flavourful yum of ice cream. In non-vegetarian options, there was a tuna tartare marinated with yuzu filled in seaweed cone with yuzu ali on top.

The second course was the cold soup, with an option of candy tomatoes, berries and a citrus coconut broth for vegetarians. For non-vegetarians, it was crabmeat wonderfully complemented with green apple and cucumber broth. I opted for the latter and was amazingly in delight.

For the third meal, I opted Atlantic salmon, pink peppercorn, tobiko. I loved the flavour of cured salmon enriched with the goodness of tobiko on top. The non-vegetarian course was wholesome and yum. Well, if you have a special love for beetroot, you should definitely indulge in their salt-baked beets served along with burrata cheese.

Channeling my love for fish, I tried their perfectly soft textured fish with crispy skin. It was served with yummy red pepper, black garlic gel which was sweet and charred broccoli. For vegetarians, the option was Aubergine mille-feuille, sundried tomato, hazelnut that has sliced aubergine stuffed with sundried tomato paste and grated hazelnut.

For the fifth course, I tried their corn-fed chicken with salt-baked celeriac and chicken jus flavoured with truffle. Honestly, I felt the chicken was well-cooked but could be served hotter. In vegetarian course there was pumpkin served with an orange-miso coating, an orange-mustard sauce, mascarpone, and pumpkin seeds.

The last savoury was presented in delightful manner. If you picked the vegetarian course, the green pea tart with mint pure and topped with vegetables and served with coriander sauce. For non-vegetarians, if you are a big sucker for meat, then you would definitely enjoy the New Zealand lamb served with a smooth and creamy puree.

Finally, awaiting like a child after every meal, for dessert. If you are in a mood for something chocolaty, then their Chocolate Peach won’t disappoint you. The dark chocolate served with a crunchy biscuit base and topped with peach slices was heavenly. But personally, I loved their second part of dessert that was smooth coconut panna cotta served with passion fruit sauce. It was refreshing, mouthwatering and for a second, I dove into its sweet flavour.

Summing up the whole experience, Chef Dipender Tiwari did a great job in churning out the meal so fine. The property is beautiful and is an ideal place to go out on dates or chill with family. A big thanks to the hospitable hosts Ranjan and Shharyu Chopra who organized an amazing and interactive brunch.

Stars: 4/5

Location: 4-A Seven Style Mile, Kalka Das Marg, Next to Qutab Minar, Mehrauli, New Delhi, Delhi 110030

(Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of India.com. The writer is solely responsible for any claims arising out of the contents of this article.)

