Quick And Easy Home Remedies To Remove Sun Tan

Looking for easy and effective remedies that can remove sun tan at the ease of your home? Look no more! Below are some DIY face packs for smooth and bright skin

Everyone desires soft and glowing skin. But the busy outdoor lifestyle keeps our skin exposed to long sun exposure. As a result, we end up having shady and pigmented skin. But relax, it is never too late.

We can rejuvenate the desired skin tone from sun damage with the help of easy home remedies.

The following are some of the effective home remedies you may try to de-tan yourself. Say goodbye to dull and pigmented skin and live life carefree…!

Lemon juice and honey

Lemon juice is a natural bleaching agent that helps in removing sun tan. For this take fresh lime juice and add a tablespoon of honey. You may also add some sugar and gently scrub your skin in order to slough off dead cells. Get it dry for 20-30 minutes and wash off.

Gram flour, turmeric, and yogurt

Bengal gram flour (besan) helps in lightening skin tone while turmeric is a great skin-brightening agent. Yogurt contains lactic acid that smoothens your skin.

Make a paste of gram flour, yogurt, and turmeric and apply to the skin. Let it dry for 15 minutes and gently scrub while washing it off.

Papaya, tomato, watermelon, potato, and cucumber

Papaya is rich in exfoliating properties and contains natural enzymes. It is also a very good natural bleaching agent. Potato juice is not just a bleaching agent but also lightens dark circles around the eyes. Tomato is known for its antioxidant properties and also helps in skin brightening. Cucumber is a sensational cooling agent and helps in removing tan.

Take 4-5 cubes of ripe papaya, watermelon, potato, tomato, and cucumber and blend to make a jelly-like paste. Refrigerate the paste for 15 minutes. Now apply the paste on skin and keep it rubbing till it get absorbed in the skin.

Lentils, turmeric, and milk

Soak lentils (masoor dal) in raw milk overnight. Grind the soaked lentils with turmeric to make a paste. Apply over the skin and leave till it dries. Then wash it off gently.

Coffee and coconut oil and sugar

With the goodness of caffeine, coffee has multiple skin benefits. Besides de-tanning properties, coffee helps in removing acne. It also helps in visibly reducing fine lines. Coconut oil on the other hand moisturizes the skin.

Make a thick paste of coffee powder, coconut oil and sugar and scrub for 10 minutes. Leave it for 10 minutes and wash.
















