Happy Holi 2023: Quotes, Wishes, SMS, Cheerful Messages to Share With Your Loved Ones

Happy Holi 2023: Holi, the festival of colours will be celebrated across India on 08 March 2023. The vibrant festival is considered one of the biggest festivals after Diwali. The joyous festival is observed on Pratipada Tithi (first day of the Chaitra month, Krishna Paksha, as per the Purnimanta calendar) or Phalguna month, Pratipada Tithi, Krishna Paksha (as per the Amavasyant calendar). It is one of the most awaited Indian festivals, marks the beginning of spring. The fest welcomes and embraces bright sunny days and everyone rejoices at the new season’s arrival.

The colourful festival is celebrated with much pomp and enthusiasm. It is one of the most prominent and happiest festivals in India. Holi is also known as the festival of colours and it marks the arrival of spring and thanksgiving for a good harvest. This festival signifies the triumph of good over evil and is largely celebrated by the Hindus. The gala festival is celebrated by many religions in different countries by dashing each other with bright colour powder.

To celebrate this auspicious occasion, here are some quotes, messages, SMS, wishes to send to your dear ones

Enjoy life’s vibrant hues and festive spirit, on the day to the fullest. Wishing you a happy Holi. This Holi, may all the hues of the spectrum brighten and enhance your good fortune. Happy Holi. May this year’s Holi bring more affection and colour into your life and the life of your family because life is so lovely and colourful. … Holi is the time to show your love for each other and to renew your friendship. Sending you heartiest love this Holi. May the spirit of Holi bring you happiness. The warmth of Holi brings you joy, and the joy of Holi brings you hope. I wish you a joyous Holi! Renew yourself with splashing of the color and say goodbye to your boring black and while life. Live full and be you and spread the colors of joy to others. Give a color to your smile and give a color to your tear, life seems colorful. Happy holy my friend. May god gift you all the colors of life, colors of joy, colors of happiness, colors of friendship, colors of love and all other colors you want to paint in your life. Happy Holi.











