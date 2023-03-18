Home

Festivals Events

Ramadan 2023: When is Ramzan in India? Check Date, City-Wise Iftari Timings For Holy Islamic Month

This year, Ramadan is expected to start from 23 or 24th March 2023. The fasting period will last for 30 days and come to a close on 21st April.

Ramadan 2023: The holy month of Ramadan is just around the corner. The festival is commemorated for a month and is considered to be the holiest month as per Islamic culture. For Muslims, it is a month of fasting and spiritual reflection. During this time, Muslims observe fasts from dawn to dusk, recite the holy Quran, offer prayers, and refrain from doing things that may affect their fast directly or indirectly. Ramadan also spelt Ramzan or Ramazan is truly special and meaningful time for Muslims all over the world.

When is Ramadan 2023?

This year, Ramadan is expected to start from 23 or 24th March 2023. People have to keep fast of almost 14 hours. Muslims break their fast after the evening prayer with a meal called iftar. This meal is often celebrated with friends and family. Although the menu varies by country, iftar usually begins with water and dates. The fasting period will last for 30 days and come to a close on Friday 21st April, after which the joyous celebrations of Eid al-Fitr will begin on Saturday 22nd April or Sunday 23rd April.

Ramadan begins: March 22, Wednesday

March 22, Wednesday Ramadan ends: April 21, Friday

April 21, Friday Laylat al-Qadr: April 17, Monday

April 17, Monday Eid al-Fitr Start: April 22, Saturday

City-Wise Sehri And Iftaar Timings:

However, it is essential to note that the sehri or suhoor and iftar timetable is subject to change due to the sun’s position.

Mumbai- 05:33 am to 06:49 pm

05:33 am to 06:49 pm Delhi- 05:11 am to 06:32 pm

05:11 am to 06:32 pm Chennai- 05:05 am to 06:20 pm

05:05 am to 06:20 pm Hyderabad- 05:11 am to 06:29 pm

05:11 am to 06:29 pm Bangalore- 05:16 am to 06:34 pm

05:16 am to 06:34 pm Ahmedabad- 05:33 am to 06:50 pm

05:33 am to 06:50 pm Kolkata- 04:30 am to 05:47 pm

04:30 am to 05:47 pm Pune- 05:29 am to 06:48 pm

05:29 am to 06:48 pm Jaipur- 05:18 am to 06:39 pm

05:18 am to 06:39 pm Lucknow- 04:57 am to 06:17 pm

04:57 am to 06:17 pm Kanpur- 05:00 am to 06:20 pm

05:00 am to 06:20 pm Indore- 05:20 am to 06:40 pm

05:20 am to 06:40 pm Patna- 04:41 am to 06:00 pm

04:41 am to 06:00 pm Chandigarh- 05:11 am to 06:35 pm











