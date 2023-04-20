 google.com, pub-8555432999068006, DIRECT, f08c47fec0942fa0
Recipe to Make Tastiest Sheer Khurma With a Strawberry Fusion

Eid is all about celebrating with the family and relishing traditional delicacies. But, let’s try a simple modern fusion with our authentic Sheer Khurma this time. Here’s the recipe.

How to make Sheer Khurma on Eid 2023 (Photo: India.com)
Eid recipes: Eid marks the end of a month-long fasting and is a time for cherished moments with family and friends. Hershey India has teamed up with the renowned Chef Ranveer Brar to craft an easy-to-make and mouth-watering recipe that will tantalize your taste buds – the ‘Sheer Khurma Sips’.

This delectable treat will satisfy your sweet cravings and bring a smile to the faces of your loved ones. The creamy, rich, and aromatic taste of Sheer Khurma combined with the sweetness of strawberry syrup will make it a hit with everyone. Whip up a batch of Sheer Khurma Sips and relish the goodness of Eid with your dear ones!

Ingredients to make Sheer Khurma on Eid:

  • 1/2 litre milk
  • 1 tablespoon ghee
  • 1 tablespoon chopped pistachios
  • 1 tablespoon chopped cashew nuts
  • A strawberry-flavoured syrup (Hershey’s or other brands which are easily available in markets)
  • 2 tablespoons charoli
  • 1/4 cup chopped beetroot (brunoise)
  • 1/2 cup dry vermicelli
  • 15 gms icing sugar
  • 5 gms dried rose petals

Equipment needed for the Sheer Khurma recipe on Eid

  1. 1 non-stick saucepan
  2. 1 Spatula
  3. 1 Ladle
  4. 2 Shot glasses

Sheer Khurma recipe in 4 easy steps

  1. Take a saucepan and add ghee and dried fruits to roast them on a low flame.
  2. Gradually add the beetroot, pouring milk over it to cook well. Ensure that the nuts are blended in thoroughly.
  3. Add strawberry-flavored syrup and cook till the milk almost reaches a boil.
  4. Add vermicelli to this mixture and switch off the flame.

Time: 10 minutes




Published Date: April 20, 2023 9:37 PM IST







