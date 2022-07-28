RENEE opens its 20th shop-in-shop store at Shoppers Stop in South City Mall

By: Mahjyan Chakrabarti

RENEE Cosmetics is an Indian makeup brand that strives to bring cruelty-free and the best of beauty products to evolving consumers. This cosmetics brand is redefining beauty with its range of high-quality, FDA approved innovative range of products. RENEE believes in empowering women to own and enjoy their bold, ambitious persona and let their glam do the talking.

After restarting its operations post-COVID in 2020, RENEE has spearheaded as India’s fastest D2C brand. The brand has witnessed phenomenal growth, having established 300 outlets in the previous quarter. The brand plans to create over 1,000 shop-in-shop stores throughout India by the end of the year. Additionally, they aim to achieve 100 shop-in-shop stores in West Bengal within this quarter.

RENEE Cosmetics has opened its doors with the launch of its twentieth shop-in- shop store in Kolkata, which strengthens its offline presence. The store is located at Shopper’s Stop, South City Mall, Kolkata. Bengali actress Swastika Dutta, did the honour of inaugurating the store and graced the event along with a few others.

The product line in the store includes foundations, concealers, eye shadow, lipsticks, highlighters, bronzers, and skincare. With the innovation at its core, the company has introduced unique items for everyday beauty essentials in compact packaging.

With another store in Kolkata, RENEE is all set to offer its best picks in various beauty categories, enabling customers in the city to choose from a myriad of beauty and make-up products.