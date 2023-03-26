Home

Rock Salt Rocks! 5 Benefits of Using Sendha Namak Instead of Regular Salt

Sendha Namak Benefits: Sendha namak or rock salt is mostly used during Navratri. It is attributed with more health benefits than normal or regular salt. Sendha namak is formed after salt water from sea, ocean or lake evaporates and leaves pinkish crystals of sodium chloride. There are few other sub-types of rock salt like the Himalayan pink salt. In Ayurveda, sendha namak is highly regarded and is considered to be of medicinal purpose from ancietnt times. According to it, rock salt has the ability to treat generic cough, cold, and helps with eyesight and digestion too.

5 Health Benefits Of Sendha Namak

Sendha namak has iron, zinc, nickel, manganese and other minerals that are good for the body. But, it is to be noted that these nutrients are not present in great quantity to solely rely on it. Due to its low sodium content, than normal salt, sendha namak may help to regulate sodium content in the body. Excess and lack of sodium are both harmful for the body. Due to significant electrolyte content, it may aid with muscle cramps and proper functioning of nerves in our body. But, more studies are required to back the claims about electrolytes and their relation with muscle cramps. As per old Ayurveda, rock salt helps with digestion. However, sendha namak might help with improved gut health, fight bacterial infection, diarrhea etc. Ayurveda also suggests that sendha namak may help enhance skin health. It may strengthen and rejuvenate skin.

Sendha namak, in short, is a healthier alternative. It has trace nutrients for the body and serves as medicinal purposes as per Ayurveda. But, more research is required to significantly each of these claims.

Therefore, rock salt is considered to be a better alternative that regular table salt as it is naturally made and is not processed. Therefore, it comes bearing more health benefits. But, always remember to get your sodium levels checked before consuming salt as excess of salt can be harmful.











