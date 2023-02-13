Home

Festivals Events

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Romantic Shayaris to Make Your Partner Feel Special

We have listed few-heart filled shayaris that you can dedicate to your valentine and express the love and madness for them.

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023 Shayaris

Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Valentine’s Day also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated in the honour of the martyred Saint Valentine of Rome. While love is omnipresent, the celebration of love dates back centuries ago. Valentine’s Day has become a significant part of the popular culture where old and young are seen confessing their love for one another unapologetically. The annual festival is celebrated with love and joy worldwide.

Valentine’s day is celebrated widely on Feburary 14 but the festivities of love begin a week before February 7. Valentine’s Day week offers lovers many ways to express their emotions and love. Some people take their loved ones out for a romantic dinner date, while others can choose to celebrate it as they like. People also gift greeting cards, chocolates, roses and jewellery to that special someone to reciprocate the feelings. Also, we have listed few heart-filled shayaris that you can dedicate to your valentine and express the love and madness for them.

Latest Happy Valentine’s Day 2023: Celebrate This Day With Romantic And Love-filled Shayaris:

1. Wo Ek Pal Hi Kaafi Hai,

Jisme Tum Shamil Ho,

Uss Pal Se Jyada Toh,

Zindagi Ki Khwaish Hi Nahi Mujhe!

2. Dil Ki dhadkan bankar dil me rahoge tum,

Jab tak saans hai mere saath rahoge tum.

Will You Be My Valentine?

3. Tere hothon pe ho bas muskan

Aisa mein kuch aaj karu

Na hone do kabhi mohabbat kam

Itna jee bhar ke tujh pyar karu

Happy Valentine’s Day My Love

4. Tere hothon pe ho bas muskan

Aisa mein kuch aaj karu

Na hone do kabhi mohabbat kam

Itna jee bhar ke tujh pyar karu

Happy Valentine’s Day My Love

5. Uski Mohabbat Ka Silsila Bhi, Kya Ajeeb Silsila Tha,

Apna Banaya Bhi Nahi Aur, Kisi Ka Hone Bhi Na Diya.

6. Log Kehte Firte Hai

Jise Hum Pyaar Karte Hai Vo Chaand Ka Tukda Hai

Par Unhe Kya Pata Jise Mein Pyaar Karta Hu

Chaand Uska Ek Tukda Hai

Happy Valentine’s Day











