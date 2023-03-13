Home

RRR For Oscars 2023: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli Spread Desi-ness at Champagne Carpet – See Viral PICS

RRR at Oscars 2023: The 95th Academy Awards has been the talk of the town ever since it received the RRR touch. The super-hit song of the magnum opus film, Naatu Naatu, has been nominated for the prestigious Best Original Song category. While RRR fans across the globe are hoping and praying for the song’s win, Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and SS Rajamouli hit big at 95th Academy Awards, spreading desi-ness with a RRR touch

Ahead of the ceremony, the RRR trio walked the red carpet representing India in full-desi style. Jr NTR was seen wearing a black outfit featuring a lion embellished on one of the shoulders, reminding one of the iconic scene from RRR. Ram twinned in black, giving a nod to RRR on his left pocket. On the other hand, Rajamouli flaunted Indianness in a purple kurta and dhoti pants.

The Team RRR at Oscars 2023:

Ram Charan also shared the picture on Instagram with a caption ”Oscar Ready”

Do you guys love or Loveeeee this smashing RRR trio at Oscars 2023? Tell us in the comments below












