Saint Gobain Gyproc creates revolution in ceiling decor

By Mahiyan Chakrabarti

It takes a lot of effort to turn a house into a home, from furniture placement to wall colours, to the kind of flooring and ofcourse the type of ceilings that one choose, because as it is said that, ceiling is the 5th wall of the room and proper decor of the ceiling can create magic to the room during the start of a new beginning.

Ceiling, the essential 5th wall is a must when it comes to decorating or redecorating any interior space, the attention is usually on the walls and floors, but ceilings also play an important function in calming the atmosphere in your home. Ceilings contribute to the total wow effect by helping to build unique, exquisite, and awe-inspiring homes.

Many are opting for designer artificial ceilings to lend an aesthetic touch to the fifth wall. They have a significant impact on the appearance of any interior. Currently, builders, real estate developers, and even architects emphasize the use of “designed false ceilings” from the beginning of the design process.

This is where Saint Gobain Gyproc has developed whole catalogues to suit one’s mood, budget, and deadlines, giving the ceiling a new appearance in just 7 days. The cost of a Gypsum Ceiling depends on not one but four parameters – design option, cost of installation, transportation, and labor charges. After calculating everything, one can assume that the cost can lie between Rs. 100 – 140 per sq. ft. in general. Of course, this entirely depends on the interior designers that one prefers. Gyproc also provides the right guidance to choose the optimum design for the living space. All this at reasonable and affordable pricing. As a result, when it comes to ceilings, Gyproc can be the most trusted brand.

Beyond the aesthetic, when it comes to designing ceilings using gypsum boards, one has a lot of alternative to select from. One can experiment with different shapes for their ceilings to add glamour to the living space. It enhances the beauty of the property by providing an attractive finish. Designer ceilings have numerous benefits in addition to their aesthetic appeal. They optimize the air conditioning usage and reduce those inflated summer electricity bills. For example, if the room is 12 x 12 sq. ft. and the false ceiling is one foot below the actual ceiling, it cuts down 12 x 12 x 1 cubic space that would otherwise have needed to be cooled by the AC, reducing the energy bill. Other advantages such as uniform light distribution, concealed wiring, and pipes, customizing the theme or mood of rooms can be achieved with the help of false ceilings.

Gyproc, by Saint Gobain, is a renowned name in the business that offers a wide range of options for wall décor and false ceilings. These false ceilings are composed of lightweight, durable materials such as gypsum that can endure at least two decades of normal use, are easier to install, and come in a variety of designs.

So, if one is looking for the revamp and intends to add gloss and glitz to their address, then Saint Gobain Gyproc should undoubtebly be the automatic choice.