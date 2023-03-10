Sanjana Sanghi is a Style Inspiration as She Nails Denim-on-Denim Look With Oversized Jacket And Circular Skirt, Guess The Price- PICS

Home

One of Bollywood’s most fashionable divas, Sanjana Sanghi has always made her mark in the entertainment industry with impeccable style sense and stunning looks. Despite her acting abilities, The Dil Bechara actress has always astonished everyone with her distinctive attires. The actor is currently busy with promoting her upcoming film ‘OM: The Battle Within’ and has shared a slew of pictures on Instagram looking all ravishing like a diva.

Sanjana Sanghi was seen wearing an oversized denim jacket and circular skirt. The ensemble featured a cloud washed denim Bralette , an oversized jacket and knee-length circular skirt with side opening concealed zip. To complete her look, the diva went with simple yet elegant accessories, golden danglers, white cute earrings with stars embellished on it that matched with her outfit beautifully. For glam picks, Sanjana opted for sharp contour, blushed cheeks, dark-brown lip shade, perfect brows, heavy mascara on lashes, winged eyeliner and subtle eyeshadow. To round off , Sanjana’s half parted loose tresses with middle partition and golden pencil heels did wonders to her look.

Fires and emojis started flooding as soon as Sanjana Sanghi posted her pictures on the gram. “I love your smile”, one fan wrote. Fans not only drooled over her outfit but also wished all the luck for her upcoming film. “All the very best for the film”, another fan wrote. Sanjana captioned her Instagram post “Brought our baby #OM to saddi Dilli, and there’s no better feeling in the world. Also. IS IT THE EVE OF OM’S RELEASE? 🌟🙏🏻🥺 See you all, TOMORROW. ♥️”

A look at Sanjana Sanghi’s ravishing outfit:

Outfit Price:

Loved what Sanjan Sanghi is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on Shahin Mannan website. The ensemble is available by name Skirt Of (Happiness In Rainbow Oversized Denim Jacket) and is priced at Rs Rs. 22,500.00. So go grab it and add this in your closet.

Sanjana Sanghi is a Delhi based actor . The 23-year-old made her acting debut in Rockstar starring Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakhri. She has also appeared in films such as Fukrey Returns and Hindi Medium. Sanjana is gearing up for her upcoming movie OM: The Battle Within alongside Aditya Roy Kapoor in lead. The film is all set to hit the big screens tomorrow.

What do you think of Sanjana Sanghi's ensemble? Tell us in the comments below












