Satiate Your Taste Buds With Spice Art’s Extensive Kebab And Curry Delicacies in Greater Noida

The Great Kebab & Curry Festival’s vast menu at the Spice Art restaurant at the Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida, serves a unique fusion of smokey flavours.



The Great Kebab & Curry Festival: Spice Art, the fine dining restaurant at the Crowne Plaza, Greater Noida hosted a delectable The Great Kebab & Curry Festival. The restaurant offered a wide variety of delectable Kebabs and curries in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian categories. This festival feast has been meticulously curated by the master of spice chef Haridev Singh and Awadhi cuisine maestro chef Kaleem Qureshi. The delicious foods on their comprehensive menu have wonderful aromas and flavours.

Where: Spice Art, Crowne Plaza, Chowk Institutional Green, Surajpur, Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh 201306

When: 1st-31st March

Time: 07.30 PM – 11:00 PM

Cost: Rs 2500 AI

The classical music vocalist who performed songs as requested while integrating elements of his symphony was the highlight of the ongoing food festival. The staff was incredibly courteous and the restaurant looked truly regal in every way.

The month-long festival had authentic culinary delights, like Do Chutney Bhara Paneer Tikka, Khumb Kaju Ki Galawat, and Makkai Methi Ki for vegetarians.

We also tried our hands on their non-vegetarian delicacies like Sarson Mahi Tikka, Bhatti Ka Murgh, and Masala Seekh Kebab.

For vegetarians, Martbaan Ka Paneer, Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Dhaba Mix Subhziyan, Do Din Ki Dal, and Subz Biryani along with assorted breads.

Meat lovers can hog on Murgh Tikka Butter Masala, Gosht Roghan Josh, Aloo Bukhara Kofta, Do Din Ki Dal, and Murgh Dum Biryani along with assorted breads.

We had their irresistible Matka Kulfi and Sevaiyan Ka Muzaffer to end the evening on a sweet note after a wonderful meal!

Final Verdict: The snacks were mouth-watering, especially the biryani ball. Meat lovers cannot miss the smokey flavours of royal delicacies.

Rating: 3/5

