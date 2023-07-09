Sawan 2023 7 TipsFor Healthy Fasting to Remember During Sawan ke Somwar

Home

Sawan 2023: 7 Tips For Healthy Fasting to Remember During Sawan ke Somwar

Sawan 2023: During the weeks of Sawan, satvik diet is followed. However, people should be mindful of few tips to have a healthy fasting experience.

Sawan 2023: 7 Tips for Healthy Fasting (Freepik)

Sawan 2023: The onset of monsoon brings the the smell of fresh earth after the first downpour. It heralds some really romanticized rainy days and hot served snacks. But also, it is one of the auspicious times according to the Hindu calendar. This time of the year is also known as the month of Shrawan, It is a holy month for harvest and agriculture during which devotees pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva. Every Monday of the month is the day when people keep a fast. Fasting is considered as a healthy way to approach dietary practises but it is subjective to individuals.

However, one must be mindful to have healthy fasting.

Sawan 2023: 7 Healthy Fasting Tips

Ensure to have frequent meals small in portion size. It will keep you away from overeating later. Hydration is key to all health woes. Fasting does not have to be starving. And during a time when the body doesn’t eat in a regular manner, it is important to keep the body hydrated. Drink water, and take enough fluids. Dehydration can one lazy and lethargic. Also, ensure to have enough electrolytes. Veggies and potatoes are a good combination. Fibre and starch together help to provide the required energy and keep the stomach full longer. Adopt healthy snacking. Keep fried stuff at bay and go for fruits and nutritious snacks like makhane. Good Sleep is extremely important to let the body heal and recover from the day’s stress. Adequate sleeping also helps to decrease the level of hunger pangs. Incorporate more nuts and nutrients when you feel a little hungry in between meals, Limit your salt and spice intake. Instead try on healthy beverages like herbal teas for a healthy fasting experience.















