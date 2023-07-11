Sawan Vrat 2023: 7 Auspicious Rituals to Follow During Shravan Somvar





Shravan Somwar 2023 : The word Somwar is connected to Moon and Soma means Chandra. Many female devotees of Lord Shiva start Solah Somwar from the first Sawam Somwar and they continue it till they complete 16 Somwar. Sawan Somwar is dedicated to Lord Shiva as he holds the crescent moon on his forehead. The month of Sawan is considered auspicious for those devotees who are unmarried. It is believed that devotees who worship Lord Shiv during this auspicious month would get desired life partner or desired wish fulfillment. Gurudev Shrie Kashyap, Chairman and Founder of All India Institute of Occult Science and True Vastu, shares essential Puja rituals, do’s and don’ts that devotees must consider while keeping the auspicious fast.

Puja Vidhi (rituals) for Shravan Somwar Vrat 2023

On the morning of the fast, wake up early and take a bath.

Clean your puja room and decorate it with flowers.

Offer panchamrit (a mixture of milk, curd, ghee, honey, and sugar) to Lord Shiva.

Offer flowers, fruits, and bel leaves to Lord Shiva.

Offer prayer to Lord Shiva, asking for his blessings.

Offer milk, dhatura flowers, belpatra, sandalwood paste, yogurt, honey, ghee, and sugar. Some of the mantras that can be chanted during the puja are Mahamrityunjaya Mantra, the Om Namah Shivaya Mantra, and the Rudra Abhisheka Mantra.

Do’s and Don’ts for Shravan Sawan Vrat 2023:

Wake up early in the morning and take a bath.

Wear clean and comfortable clothes.

Offer prayers to Lord Shiva.

Chant mantras

Donate food and clothes to the poor

Avoid non-vegetarian food and alcohol

Some also avoid garlic and onions while keeping the fast

Things to Consider While Keeping Shravan Somwar Vrat 2023

If you cannot fast for the entire day, you can break your fast in the evening after sunset.

If you are feeling weak or unwell, you can consult with your doctor before observing the fast.

It is important to stay hydrated during the fast. You can drink water, buttermilk, or fruit juices.

You can also eat light snacks such as fruits, nuts, and seeds.

The most important thing is to have a positive attitude and to focus on your spiritual practice.





