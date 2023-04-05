Science 20 Conference on Clean Energy for a Green Future begins inAgartala

Tripura played host to the second meeting of the Science20 engagement group
for a two day conference from 3 rd to 4 th April. The theme of this Science20
meeting is ‘Clean Energy for a Green Future’, in which 70 Representatives from
across the world are taking part part.
On the first day of the conference, India emphasised that efficient clean energy
can be accessed only through scientific progress. Therefore, to achieve success
in this direction, India gave the message that new developments in clean energy,
science, and technology are required. We all need to build a just, sustainable
future with innovations and have to work together.
Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Mr. Ajay Sood in his
introductory address flagged that the world is faced with unprecedented issues
which require immediate action to save the future. He said that these issues
cannot be postponed any further. Mr. Sood said that three sub-themes will be
discussed in the conference, namely, the one about the green hydrogen that has
been catching the attention of countries the world over. He said, how ocean-
based technologies can help mankind to harness the vast amount of energy
through tidal currents and new generation energy storage tells that we need to
think beyond lithium electro-chemistry.
He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said that innovation is
important not just for combating climate change, but also for climate justice.
On Sunday, after the arrival of delegates, they witnessed various cultural
paintings, art, and crafts on the way from the airport to the hotel. The delegates
were welcomed by cultural troupes at the venue giving them a glimpse of
Tripura’s culture and heritage. Afterward, they visited the Albert Ekka War
Memorial where they paid tribute to the martyrs and took part in planting
saplings. Further, they then went to Kumari Tila where they were mesmerized
by the musical fountain show. Additionally, all the G20 representatives are
Scheduled to meet the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha.
It is an important opportunity for a State like Tripura to host foreign delegates
and present itself on the global map.