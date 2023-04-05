Science 20 Conference on Clean Energy for a Green Future begins inAgartala

Tripura played host to the second meeting of the Science20 engagement group

for a two day conference from 3 rd to 4 th April. The theme of this Science20

meeting is ‘Clean Energy for a Green Future’, in which 70 Representatives from

across the world are taking part part.

On the first day of the conference, India emphasised that efficient clean energy

can be accessed only through scientific progress. Therefore, to achieve success

in this direction, India gave the message that new developments in clean energy,

science, and technology are required. We all need to build a just, sustainable

future with innovations and have to work together.

Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India, Mr. Ajay Sood in his

introductory address flagged that the world is faced with unprecedented issues

which require immediate action to save the future. He said that these issues

cannot be postponed any further. Mr. Sood said that three sub-themes will be

discussed in the conference, namely, the one about the green hydrogen that has

been catching the attention of countries the world over. He said, how ocean-

based technologies can help mankind to harness the vast amount of energy

through tidal currents and new generation energy storage tells that we need to

think beyond lithium electro-chemistry.

He quoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi where he said that innovation is

important not just for combating climate change, but also for climate justice.

On Sunday, after the arrival of delegates, they witnessed various cultural

paintings, art, and crafts on the way from the airport to the hotel. The delegates

were welcomed by cultural troupes at the venue giving them a glimpse of

Tripura’s culture and heritage. Afterward, they visited the Albert Ekka War

Memorial where they paid tribute to the martyrs and took part in planting

saplings. Further, they then went to Kumari Tila where they were mesmerized

by the musical fountain show. Additionally, all the G20 representatives are

Scheduled to meet the Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr. Manik Saha.

It is an important opportunity for a State like Tripura to host foreign delegates

and present itself on the global map.