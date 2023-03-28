Home

Astrology

Horoscope Today, March 28, Tuesday: Scorpio Should Donate Yellow Fruits, Capricorns Might be Busy

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today

Horoscope Today

Horoscope Today, March 28, Monday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- There will be a loss due to a change in job business. Don’t lend money to anyone. Will support friends when needed.

Lucky color- maroon

Taurus- The long journey can be postponed. Will see an old friend by noon. Day won’t be hectic.

Lucky color- pink

Gemini- Will get the support of elder brother. Do not quarrel with your family members. Traveling will be beneficial.

Lucky color- blue

Cancer- Should invest in the new business only on advice. Do not be negligent in driving. Honor will be received by evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Leo- Reach home on time in the evening. Money will not be received till evening. Pay attention to your child’s health.

Lucky color- ocher

Virgo- Will get tremendous success in employment. May receive money suddenly. Will get father’s support.

Lucky color- orange

Libra- Will get special benefits from the property. Will get happiness from the job of the child side. Don’t be angry with your parents.

Lucky color- gray

Scorpio- May go on a long journey. There is a chance of success in love. Give yellow fruits to the elderly.

Lucky color- white

Sagittarius- A wave of happiness will be there. Will have a child soon. Money expenditure will come under control.

Lucky color- red

Capricorn- Do all your important work on time. Do take your father’s advice in investment work. Do not be careless in relationships.

Lucky color- pink

Aquarius- The old wish is going to be fulfilled. Do not share your secret with anyone, it may cause harm. It’s better not to change jobs.

Lucky color- brown

Pisces- Mental stress will be more than before. Do take advice from your elders. Relationships will end.

Lucky color- maroon











