Horoscope Today, February 20, Wednesday: Scorpios Will Meet Friends, Health Problems Will End For Aquarius

Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs to know how your day is going to treat you today.



Horoscope Today, February 20, Wednesday: Check what’s in store for you today. Follow these quick tips by Jyotish Guru Shiromani Sachin as per your zodiac signs.

Aries- Be on time to get a new job. Learning will improve. The monetary benefit will be there by evening.

Lucky color- sky blue

Taurus- Eye problems may increase. Make transactions afternoon. Don’t argue with anyone.

Lucky color- white

Gemini- Don’t quarrel with your relatives. There is a possibility of money loss. Keep your family together.

Lucky color- pink

Cancer- Don’t lend money to anyone. Pay attention to your mother’s health. May go on a short journey till evening.

Lucky color- orange

Leo- Don’t get angry over trivial things. Will get good news as soon as you reach the office. The atmosphere of the house will be more pleasant than before.

Lucky color- yellow

Virgo- There will be profit in business. Students must focus on their studies. Donate sweets in the evening.

Lucky color- saffron

Libra- Keep your thinking straight. Do not get involved in an argument with anyone at the workplace. There will be a benefit in learning.

Lucky color- maroon

Scorpio- There will be prosperity in the family. There will be profit in business. Will meet friends.

Lucky color- yellow

Sagittarius- There will be concern regarding the children. Listen to your father. Donate a yellow item.

Lucky color- ocher

Capricorn- Fulfill your responsibility. Will be able to avoid stomach problems. Do not consume fried food.

Lucky color- blue

Aquarius- Businessmen should focus on their work. Don’t lend money to anyone. Health problems will end.

Lucky color- pink

Pisces- Don’t cheat on anyone. May have to travel. Donate food and clothes.

Lucky color- white











