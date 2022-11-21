Screenzy launches in Kolkata, a steppingstone towards the future of outdoor advertising

The city of Joy, Kolkata for the first time witnesses the launch of a travel buddy app, Screenzy on

11th November 2022 at the Taj Vivanta, Kolkata. It is an in-cab digital outdoor platform that will

serve as the passenger’s travel buddy and assist day-to-day cab commuters in watching fun content,

learning about different establishments around the city of Kolkata, and exploring and winning

exciting offers with interactive content. Beyond that, it is also an app platform for modern

advertising that gives business owners the option to match their company’s needs with interactive,

static, or advanced geolocation-triggering ad formats.

Numerous well-known business leaders and widely acclaimed social media influencers were in

attendance to watch the “Future of Outdoor Advertising” come to life. The launch event began with

the ceremonial lighting of the lamp with the four founders, Mr. Devendra Goel, Mr. Arka Ganguli,

Mr. Amit Ganguli, and Mr. Ayan Mukherjee. The event was packed with dynamic elements like live

experience zones, joy ride sessions, the unveiling of Screenzy Cabs, the Founder’s presentation, and

a live Q&A session wherein business owners, journalists, and influencers got to interact with the

founder and experience what Screenzy is all about.

Mr. Arka Ganguli, Founder, of Screenzy, said, “Screenzy helps develop relationships with the target

audience in their leisure time in the cab, which allows them to note down details for creating an

impact, that matters! Screenzy is the only outdoor platform that allows businesses to change their

creatives an infinite number of times.”