Screenzy, the latest start-up venture from Kolkata aims to transform the advertising & marketing ecosystem in India

Screenzy, the latest start-up venture from Kolkata is aiming to transform the age old format of advertising through unique and interactive content in the form of an app. Within 3 months of launching the venture, Screenzy is creating their footprints by partnering with 300+ cabs and brands from diverse sectors. Taking Kolkata up in its journey, Screenzy is working towards transforming the local commute concept in the city through unique app cab experience, innovative content, and thorough consumer engagement.

The in-cab entertainment scenario is not something unique, however, the way Indian start-ups are rapidly developing, this is going to be the next renaissance of new age advertising tool for brands. Founded by Mr. Arka Ganguli, Mr. Devendra Goel, Mr. Amit Ganguli and Mr. Ayan Mukherjee, Screenzy is not just an in cab-travel buddy platform but an elaborate module of high-level consumer engagement.

Equipped with smart technology and AI, with Screenzy one gets to witness an amazing experience of interactive and informative content where one also learns about different monuments and memorable places around the city, gets to know about Kolkata a little more with fun facts, and even win exciting offers with the interactive content. Everything that one needs for an enjoyable cab ride is right there at their fingertips. Some of the unique features of Screenzy include geo-targeted content and exciting offers and vouchers for the commuters as they play and win.

Mr. Devendra Goel, Managing Director, Lumino Industries Ltd, Funding Partner, Screenzy, said, “I am excited to see how the brand is performing within few months of launching. The brand is unique, and I am hopeful to see its impact in the overall startup ecosystem in Kolkata. Screenzy is going to pave the road and inspire more start-ups ventures to run their businesses in this market. Our mission is to enhance the user interface of the passengers and offer them a unique interactive experience during each cab ride.”

Mr. Arka Ganguli, Founder of Screenzy said, “Screenzy is going to be a game changer and show the world a new horizon of advertising which is cost effective, innovative, dynamic and interactive. It offers such an advertising platform that erases the traditional notions of advertising. With Screenzy, we can provide our target audience with an enhanced engagement platform where they can interact and get to know about trending places in the city which will help brands to showcase themselves using an innovative approach. With an initial seed fund of INR 2 crores, we have plans to partner with multiple brands from the city and onboard more driver partners from the city.”