Skin Care with Fruits: Shahnaz Husain Shares 4 DIY Natural Face-Packs for Glowing Skin

Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain shares tips on how fruit packs can be applied on body to achieve a healthy looking skin.

Nutritionally speaking, fruits are imperative for good health. But they have also been traditionally used for beauty care. They contain valuable vitamins, minerals and enzymes, which are beneficial for both health and beauty. Fruit packs can be applied on the face and hair. Fruits like banana, apple, oranges, papaya can be made into a pulp, mixed together and applied on the face and hair. Keep on for half an hour and wash off with plain water.

Apples: Apples contain pectin and tannin, which help to tone and tighten the skin. Pectin is also said to have a soothing effect on dry and sensitive skin. Apples are wonderful for skin toning, helping to tighten the skin and stimulate blood circulation to the skin surface. They also have anti-oxidant properties, helping to delay ageing signs. Grate apples and add to face packs. Or apply apple juice on the face and rinse off after 20 minutes.

Papaya: Papaya contains papain, which is an enzyme. In beauty treatments, papaya is very useful for removing dead skin cells. Ripe papaya pulp can be applied on the face and body. It can also be applied on the feet and heels to soften the skin and deal with dry skin and cracks on the heels. Ripe papaya pulp can be mixed with curd and applied on the face and areas of the body.

Orange: Like lemons, the orange is also rich in Vitamin C and is helpful in winter. The fruit pulp can be included in fruit masks. Orange peels can also be collected and dried in the sun, then ground and added to face masks. It has a cleansing and gradual skin lightening effect. Orange juice can also be added to masks for the face and hands.

Mango: Mangoes are a rich source of Vitamins and Minerals, like Vitamins A, C, E and K, phosphorous, potassium, calcium and magnesium. Being rich in Vitamins A and C, mangoes help to tone and rejuvenate the skin. They also help to delay the visible signs of skin ageing. Apart from restoring the normal balances, mango has a softening effect on the skin and hair. It is said to tighten the pores and strengthen the hair roots. Mango pulp can be added to fruit packs and applied on the skin and hair. Mangoes are used to make cosmetics like Body and Hair Butters for beauty care.

