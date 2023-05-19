Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Skin And Hair Tips For Your Next Summer Vacation

Home

One of the best things about summer is the chance to enjoy long days at the beach. However, spending too much time in the sun can have a wide range of effects on your skin and hair. Check out few tips that you must keep in mind for your next vacation.

Summer is a season for travel and vacations. One of the best things about summer is the chance to enjoy long days at the beach. However, spending too much time in the sun can have a wide range of adverse effects on your skin and hair. In this article, we will discuss how to take care of yourself while vacationing at beach.

Beach-care Tips for Skin And Hair

On a summer vacation by the sea, more skin and hair care cosmetics, and fewer make-up aids are needed. The effects of the sun are much more pronounced by the sea, because water is a reflective surface. Try to avoid the beach between noon and 3 p.m. You will need a broad spectrum sunscreen before going out in the sun. It should be applied 20 minutes before sun-exposure, not only on the face, but on all exposed areas. The back of the neck and arms are extremely vulnerable to sun damage too. If you are out in the sun for more than an hour, re-apply the sunscreen. Use high SPF of 40 and above for sensitive skin. Sun tan and sunburn are some of the effects to guard against while holidaying by the beach this summer. After swimming in the sea, rinse your face well with plain water. When you get back home or to your hotel room, dab face with cold milk and leave on for a few minutes. It helps to soothe sun burn. Then apply moisturiser. The salt in sea water can make the hair dull and matted. A swimming cap would help to protect the hair from the sun and salt. Wet your hair thoroughly before swimming in the sea. Wet hair will not absorb that much. Use a mild herbal shampoo to wash the hair after swimming in the sea. After shampoo, apply leave-on conditioner or hair serum. For your make-up, carry make up products that are “waterproof” or “long lasting” and provide a matte finish. Take eyeliner and lipstick. Perhaps, a lip gloss will do. For the eyes, use brown waterproof eye liner. Go for the natural look, with less blush-on. A faint flush would be suitable. Instead of applying blusher, you can use a lipstick to dot on the cheeks and then blend with the fingertips. This would make the blusher waterproof. Use as little colour as possible. The colours that are used should be closest to the natural colour tone of the skin. The blusher should provide a natural glow and lip colour should reflect the “no lipstick” look. During summer, wet tissues are useful for cleaning and refreshing your skin. And don’t forget your deodorant and talcum powder. Drink plenty of water to maintain the water balance of your body, when you spend time in the sun. It also helps to keep the skin hydrated.















