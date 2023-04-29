Home

Hair Care Tips: Shahnaz Husain Shares Easy Hacks to Promote Healthy Hair Growth

How to make hair grow faster and stronger? Beauty expert, Shahnaz Husain reveals easy DIY methods that may help in boosting hair growth naturally.

The average rate of hair growth is half-an-inch per month. If you wish to speed up hair growth, first start paying attention to your diet. It should contain adequate protein, vitamins and minerals like iron and zinc. Vitamin B7, known as Biotin, is very important for hair growth. It is available in eggs, fish, liver, whole grains, nuts and seeds, avocado, yogurt and cottage cheese. Have a small bowl of sprouts daily. It contains amino acids, which promote healthy hair growth. The hair is fed by the nutrients in the blood stream. That is why the diet is so important.

How to Make Hair Growth Faster?

Hot oil therapy is important for hair growth. The application of oil with a light massage stimulates blood circulation to the hair follicles. Avoid vigorous massage or rubbing of the hair. Heat coconut oil and apply on the hair. Using your fingertips, actually move the scalp in small rotary movements. Oils have their own particular properties and benefits. For example, pure coconut oil is said to help hair growth. After applying oil, dip a towel in hot water, squeeze out the water and wrap the hot towel around the head, like a turban. Keep it on for 5 minutes. Repeat the hot towel wrap 3 or 4 times. This helps the hair and scalp absorb the oil better.

A common question that is asked is how often the hair should be washed. Generally speaking, three times a week for oily hair and twice a week for dry hair suits most people. Washing does not harm the hair, but use a mild herbal shampoo and use less. One application is enough. Rinse the hair thoroughly with water. After shampoo, avoid rubbing with a towel. Allow the towel to soak up moisture by wrapping it around the head for a few minutes. Avoid brushing wet hair. It gets stretched and breaks. Use a wide toothed comb, to comb out all the tangles, starting from the ends of the hair and going upwards.

It is said that coconut milk promotes hair growth. You can apply coconut milk on the hair at night. Leave on overnight and wash hair the next morning. Coconut milk not only promotes hair growth, but also softens dry hair.

Onion juice applied on the scalp is said to help hair growth, because onions contain sulphur. In South India, curry leaves (Kari Patta) are applied to promote hair growth. A paste made from the curry leaves may be added to yogurt and used as a pack for the hair. Or, mix it with aloe vera gel and then apply on the hair. It improves hair texture and also encourages hair growth. Remember that a healthy scalp grows healthy hair











