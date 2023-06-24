Home

Monsoon Nail Trends: Shahnaz Husain Shares Easy Nail Art Trends to Try at-Home

Shahnaz Husain shares tips on how to take care of your nails this monsoon. The beauty expert also reveals some best nail art trends that you can try at home.

During the hot and humid season, we go for light, serene, pastel colours for our clothes. The same goes for the nails too. We can select colours that are icy, cool and trendy. The way to protect the nails and keep them looking good is to give them regular care. Protection of nails is so important, especially during the Monsoons, when fungal infection can set in. Detergents can also lead to itchy and rashy conditions. Wear rubber gloves for your washing chores. Massage a cream after your washing tasks, working it into the skin. This takes only a few minutes. Massage cream on the nails and the skin around the nails. Or, apply warm almond oil, soften cuticles and push them back gently with a cotton bud. Use a cotton bud to clean beneath the nails too. Avoid cutting cuticles and using metal instruments.

Best Nail Art Combinations to Try This Monsoon:

Apply nail varnish, using smooth strokes, from the base of the nails to the tip. First apply one coat of colour on all the nails. Wait for it to dry and then apply the second coat of colour. As far as nail colours are concerned, pink is ideal for hot and humid weather. Shimmer is very much in, so go for silver shimmer for the day and gold for the night. The colours for 2023 are silver, chocolate brown, lavender, vibrant blue, jade green and orange. I feel that subtle colours are more suitable for hot weather. You can also go for icy colours like pink or mauve.

For a gala evening, go for gold or silver varnish, or try one of those colours with glittering stars. These come in many different colours, with gold or silver stars. As part of nail design, nail varnish can be applied in unusual colours like green, blue or purple. Or, use different colours for each nail.

For a gala evening, glittering stars can be stuck on the nails. The tips can be painted white and a design may be used on the rest of the nail. Now it is an entire field in which creativity can be put to good use. One can make a fashion statement with the nails. Why not try contrasting nail colours? Apply narrow strips of one colour on either side of each nail, with a contrasting strip of colour down the centre. Try your creativity, because nail art has become a highly creative field nowadays.















