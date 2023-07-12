Home

Food Review: Sharabi Kukkad in Delhi is Set to Reclaim ‘Finger-Licking Good’ With Its Indian And Chinese Spread

Sharabi Kukkad is a restaurant that combines the bold flavors of North Indian cuisine with the delicate spices of Chinese dishes. Located in the posh locality of CP, Delhi, Sharabi Kukkad is a multi-cuisine restaurant. This restaurant is an inviting place with its well-spaced-out seating arrangement, good lighting, and cheerful decor. Its popularity amongst its patrons is evident, as all the tables of this fine dining restaurant were reserved on a weekday evening.

Since the restaurant serves various dishes, it became difficult to choose from the extensive menu. So, we decided to start with some appetisers – Manchow Soup, Soya Kurkure, Sharabi Dal, and Non-Veg Platter. We were impressed with the quantity of non-veg platter as it had two mutton seekh kababs, two chicken seekh kababs, two pieces of chicken tikka, two pieces of afghani chicken, two pieces of Amritsari fish and two big chicken tangris.

The visionary behind the restaurant, Chef Deep Chand Dobriyal, has over 25 years of culinary experience and a passion for fusing different cultures together through food. There is no doubt that he has been creating magic here!

But much like the hero scores a comeback after a terrible scene in a movie, the mains redeemed the plot of the dinner. The main menu features a range of traditional North Indian dishes such as Butter Chicken Rara Gosht and Biryani, as well as Chinese favorites like Kung Pao Chicken and Drunken Chicken. The chefs have also taken their culinary skills to the next level with the introduction of alcohol-infused dishes like Sharabi Dal and Sharabi Kukkad, both made with a blend of dry lentils and succulent chicken, infused with rum.

We had the opportunity to try Sharabi Kukkad’s Butter Chicken, Chicken Biryani, Sharabi Dal, and we were blown away by the flavours. The Butter Chicken was incredibly tender and flavorful, and the Sharabi Dal was rich and creamy, with a hint of sweetness from the rum. We also tried the Chilli Chicken, which was perfectly cooked and had a great balance of flavours.

How could we let go of Indian cuisine without dessert? We were served Shahi Tukda (a Mughlai dessert made with ghee-fried bread, thickened sweetened milk, saffron and nuts) and Moong Dal Halwa. While the strong scent of cardamom initially can seem overpowering to some, we loved the mildly sweet and chewy cake. None of the dishes, including the dessert, lost their authenticity on their way to cater to the Indian palate. It’s finger-licking good!

The new Connaught Place outlet is designed to offer guests a comfortable and inviting atmosphere, with a lively colour scheme and a visually striking logo that blends hues masterfully. With its commitment to using only the freshest and highest quality ingredients in every dish, Sharabi Kukkad is dedicated to providing a truly unforgettable dining experience.

Vineet Aggarwal, Co-Founder of Sharabi Kukkad wants to expand Sharabi Kukkad across the country. He said, “Our aim has always been to bring good food and a warm dining experience within reach of everyone, and we are excited to introduce our unique culinary offerings to even more people. At Sharabi Kukkad, we put people first, and we look forward to welcoming you to our new location.”

Verdict: Overall, we had a wonderful dining experience at Sharabi Kukkad. The food was delicious, the atmosphere was inviting, and the service was excellent. We would highly recommend this restaurant to anyone looking for a unique and flavorful dining experience.

Rating: 4.5/5

Cost: Rs 1200 for two

