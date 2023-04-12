Sharanya celebrates `stree shakti’; felicitates women achievers

The third edition of Sharanya Season III – a CSR initiative of Annebee Entertainment – was held in Kolkata today at a gala function attended by celebrities, social workers and other dignitaries.

`Celebrating women with or without uniform walking life’s journey with grace, power and dignity’ was the theme of Sharanya III.

The program started with Chief Guest, His Excellency, Zha Liyou, Consul General of People’s Republic of China in Kolkata, formally started the program with the lighting the lamp, the Guest of Honour Mr Suresh Sethia and Mr Imran Zaki joined in along with other dignitaries and were welcomed by the hosts. A ramp show with social cause, dance drama and felicitation of women achievers were the highpoint of Sharanya Season III.

The women achievers felicitated included Ms Soma Ghosh, (advocate) Ms Sakuntala,(managing trustee of Footsteps Foundation),Dr Sayantanee Sengupta, (Doctor) , Priyanka,(master chef), Monika Parashari Lahiri, (COO of Broadcasting Network) ,Shanti Das, (Additional SP West Bengal Police),Vama Gaur, (ex navy officer), Sree Sen Chatterjee (Director of a Private Banking firm) and Rumki Mondol,(Uber rider). Among male achievers were Mr Ahindra Bhuson Saha and Dr Gaurav Kochar.

Sharanya is a Kolkata-based NGO promoted by Anita Dutta, Soumie Dutta and Swagata Paul which seeks to ensure that every women live their life freely with a sense of Self Worth, Respect and Dignity, getting equal opportunity for education and employment and have equal rights and social status. Sharanya is also a move to raise awareness and ensure that all sections of the society are treated equally.

Anita Dutta, the live wire behind Sharanya, is a self-made entrepreneur who made her mark in the the hospitality business developing and promoting her brand of spa chain Avedaa and Luxury Hotels’ and Abis Inn’ a popular name. Anita is also actively engaged in social welfare activities and the live wire behind Sharanya – an NGO – engaged in promoting and celebrating women empowerment and other social causes.

Soumie Dutta, the Creative Director and Curator of Aneebee Entertainment and Sharanya, is also the Queen of Asia 2021 and owns the crown for Mrs India Universe (Kolkata) 2019-20. She is the brand ambassador for Aakar and NGO – Mercy & Vision.

Swagata Paul, Skill Development Director and Show Choreographer of Aneebee Entertaiment and Sharanya. She is the winner Mrs India East IAB 2019 , the Brand Ambassador TeachNGO and also a Corporate Professional.