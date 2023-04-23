Shehnaaz Gill Eid ka Joda is Feast for The Eyes as She Dons Gorgeous Pink Sharara Set Worth Rs 69k- See PICS

Home

Shehnaaz Gill’s ‘Eid ka Joda’ is Feast for The Eyes as She Dons Gorgeous Pink Sharara Set Worth Rs 69k- See PICS

You can’t miss Shehnaaz Gill and her vibrant appearance in pink Sharara set at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party! See latest pics.

Bollywood’s Eid celebration was nothing short, with the biggest names in the industry coming together for the lavish party hosted by Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma. From Stars like Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Katrina Kaif, Dia Mirza, Kartik Aryan and many more in attendance. The star-studded event also included Shehnaaz Gill who made a vibrant entry with her mesmerizing outfit. If you haven’t seen her whole outfit yet than scroll down now. We also decoded the outfit’s price and other details.

Shehnaaz Gill made a stunning appearance last night at the Eid party in a gorgeous pink ethnic ensemble. The look included a deep pink kurta set in Raw silk with aari and dori embroidery. It is paired with matching embroidered sharara and organza dupatta. For the occasion, Shehnaaz kept her hair open and simple. The diva completed her glamorous Eid look with golden drop earrings and rings on her fingers. For glam picks, Shehnaaz opted for subtle eyeshadow, perfect brows, dazzling highlighter, nude lip shade and sharp contour. Her style statement was definitely one of the highlights of the night, leaving us in awe of her fashion sense.

Shehnaz Gill Made Stunning Appearance in Pink Sharara Set at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party:

While sharing pictures on gram, Shehnaaz Gill greeted her fans and captioned it ”Eid mubarak to everyone 💞” Fans were in awe ass soon as the diva uploaded her pictures, ‘You look stunning’, ‘Wow’, ‘Mesmerizing beauty’, one user wrote ‘You made our day’.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Outfit Price

Loved what Shehnaaz Gill is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. The outfit is available on the website ‘Jigar Mali’ and is named Aiza Sharara Set. The Sharara set is worth Rs 69,900. So, go and grab it for your family function or any upcoming festival celebration.

What do you guys think of Shehnaaz Gill’s Eid outfit? Tell us in the comments below.











