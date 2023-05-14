Home

Shloka Ambani Serves Maternity Fashion Goals in 40K Floral Print Co-Ord Set During Temple Visit – See PICS

For the temple visit, Shloka Mehta opted for a comfy floral printed co-Ord set. Her simple and relatable fashion left everyone quite impressed.

Shloka Mehta, the daughter-in-law of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, is popular for her sophisticated and elegant sense of style. She consistently dazzles fashionistas with her classic pieces, and her maternity wardrobe is no exception. Shloka, who is soon going to be a mom with second child, is consistently serving us maternity fashion goals on every occasion. Recently, the Ambani lady was seen at Siddhivinayak Temple with her family in Mumbai. She carried herself with simplicity and her relatable fashion left everyone quite impressed.

For the temple visit, Shloka Mehta opted for an easy breezy floral printed co-ord set. The outwear featured an open collar dress with loose sleeves, printed in lime yellow florals inspired by Kashmir’s native flora illustrated with chalk. She complete her floral kurta with matching printed pants. Shloka went with no-makeup glam and accessorized her summer attire with strappy flats for a comfortable look.

Shloka Mehta Visits Siddhivinayak Temple With Ambani Family

Shloka Mehta’s Printed Co-Ord Set Price Details

Want to know the price of Shloka Mehta’s comfy floral printed co-ord set? The Ambani-lady donned the betty dress set by Yavi. According to the brand’s website, the kurta is priced at Rs 23,900 with matching loose-fitting trousers that cost Rs 16,500. In total, the outfit price is Rs 40, 400.

Shloka Mehta, the daughter of entrepreneur Russell Mehta, wed Akash Ambani in 2019. The couple’s son, Prithvi, is 2 years old. Their second child is currently due.















